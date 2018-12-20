12 Photos | Fashion

The royals who dare to bare in stunning one-shoulder gowns

It's the neckline of the season

Meghan at the British Fashion Awards
The one-shoulder neckline is definitely the trend to knock the Bardot-style look off its top spot. Don’t believe us? Not only did half of the attendees at this year’s British Fashion Awards opt for an asymmetric gown (Rochelle Humes, Yasmin Le Bon and Kate Moss, to name a few), but so did the surprise guest of honour – yes, one Meghan Markle.

 

Meghan looked positively divine in her velvet, one-shoulder Givenchy gown, scoring major sartorial points for its simplicity and minimalist silhouette plus being the ultimate maternity wear goals. Meghan’s not the first royal to teeter on the edge of royal protocol in their style – she joins a deluge of royal family members who have bucked the trend and worn a one-shoulder dress or jumpsuit instead of a covered up cut.

 

Click through our gallery to which other royals have given us major fashion envy in their one-shoulder dresses and outfits – plus, the tips you can take from them to wearing one yourself.

Princess Diana in 1996
Princess Diana

 

The royal blue hue, the silk and the fluid cut all added up to one iconic gown for Princess Diana in 1996. The dress in question, by Versace, is absolutely breathtaking and the best case we’ve seen for allowing your look to be pared back – no big, flashy accessories needed.

Countess of Wessex
Photo: © Rex
Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Sophie has always been one of the best-dressed royals, and we love the lace-detailing on her black-tie dress. The intricate pattern and interesting edging make it much more interesting.

Queen Mathilde
Photo: © Rex
Queen Mathilde

Jennifer Lopez fans will see the resemblance between Queen Mathilde’s striking red dress and J-Lo’s 20013 Oscar’s dress; the draped, fluted sleeve provides the perfect juxtaposition to the bare shoulder – and glittering crown, of course.

Princess Mathilde
Photo: © Rex
Princess Madeleine

This gown is a great source of inspiration for any brides-to-be with its Grecian-esque finish and creamy colours. We love the embellished middle and the pulled in waist.

Zara Tindall at a pre-wedding party
Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall is essentially all of us on a summer holiday – glass of fizz in hand, having a whale of a time and rocking a fun, flirty frock. Who knew tie-dye could look so darned chic?

Princess Charlene
Photo: © Rex
Princess Charlene

Thought the royals only wore gowns? Think again. Princess Charlene of Monaco has always been a risk taker, so this red asymmetric jumpsuit is just pure perfection for the statuesque royal. Yes, yes and yes.

Queen Maxima
Photo: © Rex
Queen Maxima

Another royal and another jumpsuit; this time, in striking pink. Queen Maxima’s shoulder-showing version is an off-balanced, brilliant look that would be great for a summer wedding or soiree.

Princess Eugenie at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party
Photo: © WENN
Princess Eugenie

Wearing Roland Mouret, Princess Eugenie’s asymmetric dress screams cool royal – the purple on black print is divine and we’re totally copying her pairing of a posh frock with an edgy shoe.

Duchess of Cambridge wearing Jenny Packham
Duchess of Cambridge

Quite a daring dress for Kate, her Jenny Packham gown wowed royal fans, fashionistas and everyone else inbetween. Erring on the grey rather than silver side, we’re obsessed with the dramatic drapery and classic look of the whole ensemble.

Charlotte Casighari
Charlotte Casighari

Bringing the ultimate in decadent design is Charlotte Casighari, draped to the nines in a Saint Laurent look. It’s the perfect idea to copy for a wintery occasion, as the one-shouldered feather finish will keep you cosy while glamorous and adds an unexpected twist to a simple black dress.

Princess Margaret in 1956
Photo: © Rex
Princess Margaret

The true trailblazer of this trend for the royals? Princess Margaret, who, back in 1956, chose this absolutely incredible pink tulle gown, embroidered with flowers and sequins for a photo on her 26th birthday. Quite brave for the younger sister of the Queen in the 50s! Lessons to learn: don’t be afraid to be daring.

