There's often talk of royal rules and protocol when it comes to things like fashion, beauty and body language – but what about body modification? We've already discussed royal family members with tattoos, and when it comes to piercings, there are a select few royal ladies who have gone a little further than a traditional stud in each ear lobe. While we're unlikely to see the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge push the envelope, there is one member of the British royal family who has been spotted with a tongue piercing – we'll let you guess who before you scroll!

There's actually no official rule on piercings amongst British royalty, though it's generally thought that the senior royals are expected to keep things conservative. Queen Rania of Jordan is one monarch who disagrees, however – in November 2018, she was photographed at the 'Publisher's Night' of the Association of German Magazine publishers sporting two helix piercings and an upper lobe piercing, as well as a more traditional placement. Scroll down to see which other rules have unexpected piercings…

Lady Marina Windsor sparked controversy when she arrived at the Queen's annual pre-Christmas lunch in December 2012 sporting a tragus piercing. At just 20 years-old, she was no doubt experimenting with her look – though in more recent pictures it seems she has removed it.

Her younger sister, Lady Amelia Windsor, who is known to have multiple tattoos, also favours the 'curated ear' look, with lots of piercings along her ear lobe and up to her mid-helix. She has inkings on her rib cage and each of her wrists, as well as a tiger – pictured - on her left shoulder blade.

Zara Tindall famously revealed her tongue stud to the royal family at Prince Charles 50th birthday party in 1995 – having reportedly had the piercing put in at a local tattoo parlour to her boarding school. Stories at the time claimed that her mother, Princess Anne, was unfazed by her new look, and simply asked if she was able to speak properly. Zara was also thought to have a belly button piercing during her younger years.

Sofia Hellqvist, now Princess Sofia of Sweden, made headlines in 2010 when she was confirmed as the new girlfriend of Prince Carl Philip of Sweden. A former glamour model and television star, she reportedly had a belly button piercing removed before her royal wedding in 2015.

Pauline Ducruet - the eldest daughter of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco - is also a big fan of the multiple earring look, if this Instagram selfie is anything to go by. Like her mother, she also has visible tattoos, including a flower motif on her right forearm.

Princess Charlene of Monaco's appearance at the 70th annual Red Cross gala in July 2018 had many wondering if she was sporting a statement new piercing – though in the end, it was thought to be a clip-on cuff.

The Duchess of Sussex is also fond of cuff-style earrings, having worn them on a number of occasions – though she is actually thought to only have one piercing in each ear. Her mother, Doria Ragland, notably sports a delicate nose stud, which she proudly wore to her daughter's royal wedding in May 2018.

