﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

Meet the spring fashion essential that the royals are obsessed with

Belt up, look sharp

...
Meet the spring fashion essential that the royals are obsessed with
You're reading

Meet the spring fashion essential that the royals are obsessed with

1/12
Next

These M&S trainers are exactly like Duchess Meghan's ultra-cool Veja pair – and they're finally in stock in every size
trench-kate
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

Wardrobe staples come in all shapes and sizes – a little black dress, a white t-shirt, a good fitting pair of jeans – but perhaps the hardest working piece you can buy for spring is a trench coat. The perennial favourite among the stylish set, it's also a go-to among the royals for spring days, who rely on it for royal engagements, casual walkabouts and everything else in between. Click through our gallery to see how Duchess Kate, Meghan, Camilla and more wear a trench coat, come rain or shine.

Kate Middleton

Trust the Duchess of Sussex to give this classic coat a twist back in 2011; note the ruffled hem and big buckle detail, perfectly tying into her black clutch and black shoes.

trench-zara
2/12

Zara Tindall

Usually made from a waterproof material, Zara bucked the rules and wore one in suede – a bold choice, let's just hope she sprayed some suede protector on it before risking it. April showers and all that…

trench-mad
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Wrapping up in NYC, Sweden's Princess Madeleine's trench is straight up classic, tied at the waist with a jaunty knot.

trench-naz
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz

Part coat, part dress, Princess Deena's trench proves they come in all shapes and sizes; this fit and flare style has a more feminine feel than the traditional version.

trench-beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Princess Beatrice

Wearing her Easter pastels, Princess Beatrice headed to an Easter Sunday church service in a powder blue jacket, the ideal addition to her dusky rose hat and navy dress.

trench-charlotte
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Charlotte Casiraghi

Heading to the races or an al-fresco event in the next few months? Make like Charlotte Casiraghi and cover up your dress with a trench – errs on the side of smart and stylish.

trench-camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla is a big fan of a trench coat, and her go-to is this Burberry number – possibly the most classic and chic of them all.

trench-charlene
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

Princess Charlene of Monaco

We love the casual way Princess Charlene of Monaco has shoulder-robed her trench, adding a laissez faire feel to her tailoring.

trench-diana
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

Princess Diana (and Prince Charles)

His and hers for the win! Who doesn't appreciate a matching outfit with their spouse? Princess Diana was a big fan of the trench coat, often wearing them off-duty with jeans and a white shirt.

trench-kitty
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

Lady Kitty Spencer

Lesson number one in how to elevate a trench coat – get it in leather. Oozing a buttery soft feel and shade of camel, it's a great way to update this staple.

trench-olympia
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece

The drapery, the longer length and the spot on colour make Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece's trench coat one of the most covetable.

trench-meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Meghan Markle

Following in Camilla's footsteps, Meghan relied on a Burberry trench to see her through the royal tour of the South Pacific. A great item to pack if you're going away for the weekend!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...