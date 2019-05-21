The Kate Effect: how Kate Middleton is the ultimate trendsetter

Kate Middleton is a style icon, loved by the nation, with an unquestionable influence on how people dress, style their hair and the places they visit. Undoubtedly, there is no better seal of approval than one from the royal family, with royal watchers all over the globe closely following the choices made by the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex. From introducing us to independent fashion brands to the perfect blow-dry, here are a few times that Kate's preferences have had a serious impact, proving the Kate Effect is still alive and kicking!
2019 Chelsea Flower Show attendance
The Duchess of Cambridge worked with the Royal Horticultural Society and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White to design a garden for the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show. Ahead of the flower show launch, a spokesperson revealed: "RHS Chelsea Flower Show is set to sell out some two weeks ahead of when it sold out last year. When the Duchess' involvement was announced, visits to the RHS Chelsea web pages increased by 100 per cent and there was a huge surge of people wanting tickets." Kate's work with the flower show has obviously got some other budding gardeners to embrace their green fingers!