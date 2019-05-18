Carefree Kate Middleton swings into the Chelsea Flower Show – see new photos Kate has designed the RHS Back To Nature Garden

The Duchess of Cambridge looked totally carefree and happy as she posed for new photos in her garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. Kate has designed the RHS Back To Nature Garden with the Royal Horticultural Society and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White. The royal mum's aim is to encourage more children to spend time outdoors and her garden fittingly features a swing seat, a campfire and a rustic den, similar to one used by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

The garden forms part of Kate's ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. Next week marks one year since the Duchess and The Royal Foundation established an expert steering group on early years, to advise her on what more needed to be done to better support all children in Britain.

Ahead of the garden being unveiled at Chelsea Flower Show, Kensington Palace released some gorgeous photos of Kate planting it on Wednesday. "I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults," said the Duchess, ahead of the big reveal. The pictures show her enjoying the garden, working hard on its creation and even paying a sweet tribute to the late Princess Diana with a photograph of forget-me-nots, her favourite flower. Both William and Harry use the pretty blue flowers as a subtle way to involve their mother in moments close to their hearts. Only last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a photograph of baby Archie's foot, with forget-me-nots in the background.

The Duchess is encouraging children to play outdoors

Kate also thanked her steering group for their findings. In a letter, she wrote: "Through our work, you have reaffirmed my belief of just how timely it is to focus on what happens in the early years of life, and how pivotal a stage of life this is for a child’s future."

She continued: "Understanding that our brain develops to 90 per cent of its adult size within these first five years helps crystallise how our experiences in these earliest years are so impactful, and influences who we become as individuals. What happens in our early years is vital to our being able to engage positively in school, and in work and society, and ultimately, to how we bring up our own children."

Kate plants forget-me-nots, Princess Diana's favourite flower

Kate's involvement with the 2019 RHS Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show was first revealed earlier in the year. Kensington Palace said at the time the garden would help "inspire families to get outside and explore nature together". The message continued: "The garden hopes to trigger memories of time spent in nature, and encourage others to go out and create new experiences in the great outdoors."

