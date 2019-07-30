Royals all love THIS summer skirt: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle & Princess Diana in the 80s

If you follow the royals’ fashion then you will recognise a very familiar skirt trend that has been popular throughout history and still to this day: The pleated midi skirt. This flattering skirt design has been a royal staple for as long as we can remember, with Princess Diana being a huge fan back in the 80s. From the Duchess of Cambridge to the Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Beatrice, here are some of the royals who have nailed this timeless trend.
The Duchess of Sussex
Meghan was glowing at Wimbledon in July 2019 as she watched her close friend Serena Williams in the ladies’ singles final. One of her most coveted looks of the season followed a classic style, centering around the stunning Hugo Boss skirt. The pleated midi was patterned in blue, white and black and hugged perfectly at the waist with a black waistband.