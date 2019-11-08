﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

Royal Style Watch: 10 best regal outfits of the week

The dresses, the coats, the shoes!

...
Royal Style Watch: 10 best regal outfits of the week
You're reading

Royal Style Watch: 10 best regal outfits of the week

1/10
Next

Daisy Lowe steps out in the H&M dress everyone is desperate for
meghan markle
1/10

The chilly season is here, which means one thing for fashion lovers – coats, boots and cosy accessories! Our favourite royal ladies have stepped out in some gorgeous ensembles over the past week, showcasing some fabulous autumn/winter looks. Long-sleeved day dresses, trouser suits, chic jackets and funky boots, yep the royals know how to wrap up in style.

 

Our best dressed royal this week has to be the Duchess of Sussex who wowed in a stunning navy textured coat by the label Sentaler for her first Field of Remembrance event at London's Westminster Abbey. We loved that cute skinny belt detail! The mum-of-one teamed the dreamy jacket with a navy hat by Phillip Treacy and some ultra-cool slouchy black boots. The royal completed her look with some simple earrings and leather gloves.

 

SHOP THE LOOK: Wrap coat, £1388, Sentaler

kitty spencer
2/10

Lady Kitty Spencer

The niece of the late Princess Diana looked incredible at the Melbourne Cup in Australia on Tuesday in a beautiful Roland Mouret dress. The frock featured bright pastel tones, in a striking, striped style with trumpet sleeves. Kitty accessorised with a black fascinator by Stephen Jones and huge diamond earrings.

 

SHOP THE LOOK: Dip dye dress, £70, Chi Chi @ ASOS

 

MORE: How Princess Diana inspired this season's statement sleeve trend

kate middleton
3/10

Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate looked fantastic on Thursday when she attended the launch of the National Emergencies Trust (NET) charity, which provides an emergency response to disasters in the UK. Kate wore a belted royal blue dress by Eponine London that fell to her knees and patent black heels. She added a matching black clutch and a pair of gorgeous diamond and sapphire drop earrings that match her engagement ring.

 

SHOP THE LOOK: Belted midi dress, £39.20, J by Jasper Conran at Debenhams

madeleine
4/10

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

This outfit is so fun! Princess Madeleine stepped out in this patterned, floaty midi dress by Veronica Beard in Florida. Featuring long sleeves, an asymmetric hem and a black and white paisley print, the dress is worth its £610 price tag.

 

SHOP THE LOOK: Belted paisley dress, £610, Veronica Beard @ Net-a-Porter

zara tindall
5/10

Zara Tindall

The Queen's granddaughter was in Tokyo for a sporting event and attended the New Zealand Olympics Committee Gala Dinner, Zara looked stunning in a one-shouldered black gown.

 

SHOP THE LOOK: One-shoulder dress, £50, Missguided

princess marie
6/10

Princess Marie of Denmark

Marie chose a vibrant green dress for the presentation of a cookbook in Copenhagen on Tuesday. She teamed the outfit with a black belt and coordinating jacket and heels.

 

SHOP THE LOOK: Tie-waist midi dress, £340, Cefinn @ Matches

letizia suit
7/10

Queen Letizia of Spain

Letizia always looks amazing and her latest all-black ensemble is another style hit. The royal wore the tailored black suit for an awards show in Barcelona on Monday; it featured cropped black trousers and a fitted blazer with feathered sleeves. Letizia paired the look with black patent heels and some statement diamond cluster earrings which are part of the joyas de pasar collection.

 

SHOP THE LOOK: Feather-hem set, £245, Sleeper @ Net-a-Porter

victoria
8/10

Crown Princess Victoria

The Swedish royal nailed the colour-matching trend on Wednesday during her visit to Sarajevo, where she met with Members of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency. Pictured in an all-maroon ensemble, the 42-year-old wore a simple deep red Andiata top, featuring a bow tied behind her back, tucked into a pair of wide-legged trousers. Victoria chose some Stinaa J heeled boots and carried a leather shoulder bag.

 

SHOP THE LOOK: Red suit trousers, £40, River Island

 

MORE: Royal ladies rocking leather! See Duchesses Kate and Meghan, Sarah Ferguson and more in their biker chick looks

maxima
9/10

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

How chic does Maxima look in this tweed outfit? The Dutch royal wore the matching skirt, top and blazer ensemble for an engagement in The Hague on Wednesday. We LOVE Maxima's cool red heels and matching clutch.

 

SHOP THE LOOK: Check peplum tailored dress, £179, Ted Baker

princess mary
10/10

Princess Mary of Denmark

Mary rocked country style this week when she appeared in this cool trouser and jacket combo. The royal wore wide-legged brown tweed trousers, a figure-hugging matching jacket and green roll-neck jumper at a horse-riding event.

 

SHOP NOW: Herringbone trousers, £130, Jigsaw

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...