The royals love their mid-price handbags - and here's the proof

Shop Duchess Kate and Meghan's favourite affordable handbag brands

The royals love their mid-price handbags - and here's the proof
The royals love their mid-price handbags - and here's the proof

10 times Sophie Wessex looked pretty in pink - from fuschia dresses to blush co-ords
While there’s no denying the royals love a designer handbag (we’re looking at you, Kate Middleton and Mulberry), they also occasionally opt for slightly cheaper, mid-price options from the likes of Aspinal of London and DeMellier. From The Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite affordable brand to the quirky style loved by Princess Beatrice, here’s where you can get your hands on a mid-price designer bag just like the royals...

 

Aspinal of London ‘Mayfair’ bag

 

The Duchess of Cambridge has proven herself as a huge fan of British brand Aspinal of London after carrying their chic styles on multiple occasions. From the brand’s clutches to totes, she loved them all - but we’d hazard a guess that the ‘Mayfair’ style is her absolute favourite. It comes in various colours and sizes, so you can find the perfect one to suit your price range.

Midi mayfair bag, £550, Aspinal of London

Strathberry ‘Mini tote’ 

 

Meghan Markle put Scottish brand Strathberry on the map when she carried a tote by them for her first official royal visit alongside Prince Harry in 2019. Shortly afterwards, she wore the cross-body East-West mini tote and caused a sellout.

Tote, £545, Strathberry

DeMellier ‘Mini Venice’

 

Meghan also introduced many of us to DeMellier with her chic tote, which she showcased on her first official visit to wales. The medium-sized cross-body bag with tassel detailing is less than £400, and can be personalised for the perfect finishing touch.

Midi Venice, £355, DeMellier London

Furla ‘Metropolis’

 

Spain’s Queen Letizia has a few brands she turns to regularly, and for handbags Furla is top of her list. The Italian brand’s classic envelope-style, chain bag is a great everyday option, and can be dressed up for more formalwear, too.

Metropolis leather mini bag, £150, Furla

L.K.Bennett ‘Nina’ clutch

 

While L.K.Bennett is technically a high street brand, it can be on the pricier end. Kate Middleton has certainly helped make it a household name, and along with their classic nude court shoes she’s often pictured carrying their clutch bags - which make the perfect forever buys.

Nina leather clutch, £150, L.K.Bennett

Pop and Suki bag, Princess Beatrice

 

In 2018, Beatrice was pictured carrying a box bag emblazoned with the words, ‘Be Cool Be Nice’. The slogan is a subtle nod to an anti-bullying campaign that the Queen’s granddaughter helped to champion back in 2017, and we love the quirky style. You can still shop similar ones online.

Camera bag, £266, Pop and Suki

Longchamp ‘Le Pliage’ tote bag

 

It’s rare to see the Duchess of Cambridge carrying this tote bag now, but back when she and Prince William were dating she had various sizes and colours. And who can blame her? The classic style is simple, chic and fits everything you could want.

Le Pliage small shopper, £75, Longchamp @ Selfridges

Charlotte Elizabeth ‘The Bloomsbury’ bag

 

Meghan Markle was pictured carrying this bag during a trip to Belfast. The style by the British designer (who is supported by The Prince’s Trust) instantly became a hit - and we can see why!

The Bloomsbury, £260, Charlotte Elizabeth

