﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

All the outfits the Queen has worn to royal weddings

Her Majesty is always so stylish at royal celebrations

All the outfits the Queen has worn to royal weddings
You're reading

All the outfits the Queen has worn to royal weddings

1/12
Next

The Queen's wedding gift to granddaughter Princess Beatrice revealed
Jenni McKnight
queen-outfit-princess-beatrice-wedding
Photo: © PA
1/12

The Queen is known for her elegant style and love of vibrant colours and the monarch loves to combine these fashion elements in her wedding outfits. Her Majesty has been a guest at many royal weddings over the years, from Prince Charles and Princess Diana to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

At each ceremony, she delights the crown with a chic, colourful ensemble, which she chooses to wear for a very good reason. The Countess of Wessex revealed why in the documentary, The Queen at 90, saying: "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'."

Let's take a look back at the Queen's past wedding guest outfits…

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wedding

To attend Princess Beatrice's surprise wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 17 July 2020, Her Majesty opted for a gorgeous turquoise pleated coat with a matching hat, which was adorned with beautiful pink and red roses.

Underneath her coat, the Queen wore a patterned dress in the same shade and accessorised with a trio of pearl necklaces. She matched her outfit with a simple pair of black court shoes, and keeping with tradition, she wore a pair of white gloves by Cornelia James.

The colour turquoise is often associated with good fortune and health, so it seems fitting that the monarch chose to wear this shade for such a special day.

MORE: Sophie Wessex explains the Queen's famous sense of style: 'She needs to stand out'

2/12

Alexandra Knatchbull wedding

In this photo we see the 94-year-old monarch looking vibrant in a coral coat and hat for the wedding of Alexandra Knatchbull in 2016. Alexandra is the great-granddaughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and her father is Lord Norton Brabourne, one of Prince Charles's lifelong friends and godson of the Duke of Edinburgh. The Prince of Wales walked her down the aisle on her big day.

3/12

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding

The Queen looked radiant in a beautiful lime-coloured patterned dress by Stuart Parvin for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which she paired with a lime silk tweed coat and elegant matching hat with violet feather detail.

The monarch completed her outfit with a pair of patent black shoes and a black bag; the proud grandmother looked wonderful as she was accompanied by other members of the royal family into Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel.

4/12

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding

Her Majesty looked so summery in this lemon yellow dress and tailored coat at the wedding of her grandson Prince William to Kate Middleton. She teamed it with a co-ordinating hat with silk roses and apricot coloured leaves, by one of her favourite designers, Angela Kelly.

The Queen wore a pearl necklace and Queen Mary's True Lovers Knot diamond brooch, white gloves, and a Launer London handbag.

Keep scrolling for more photos...

5/12

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly wedding

We loved the Queen's stunning grey dress and coat with copper detailing and matching feather fascinator in this photo. The monarch wore the beautiful outfit for the wedding of her grandson Peter Phillips to Autumn Kelly in 2008.

6/12

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's pre-wedding

Her Majesty was so sophisticated in this beautiful long lilac dress with gold floral pattern at the pre-wedding dinner for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. We love how she matched her gold shoes and handbag to the outfit's shimmering detail. One of our favourites!

MORE: You won't believe how the Queen picks out her outfits

7/12

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wedding

The Queen chose a lovely blue outfit for the wedding of her son Prince Andrew to Sarah Ferguson. She teamed the coat with a dress, hat and handbag of the same colour and accessorised with a pretty necklace.

8/12

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall's wedding

The monarch made a departure from her normal bright shades for the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla in Windsor. Here we see her in a creamy white coat and hat with chic brooch. She teamed the look with black gloves, bag and shoes giving a monochrome effect.

9/12

Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex wedding

The Queen looked stunning in this lilac dress with pretty embellishment for the wedding of Prince Edward and his bride Sophie. She wore a matching shawl, gloves and hat for the happy occasion.

10/12

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips wedding

Once again her Majesty looked stylish in a royal blue coat and fabulous jewelled brooch for the wedding of Princess Anne and her husband Mark Phillips. Here we see her smiling and waving to the crowd on the special day.

11/12

Princess Diana and Prince Charles wedding

For the wedding of the late Princess Diana to Prince Charles, the Queen looked absolutely radiant in a light blue dress and coordinating hat. We adore the three-quarter length sleeves on her outfit, which she teamed with her trademark pearl necklace and brooch.

12/12

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall wedding

The monarch looked summery in a light peachy pink outfit for the wedding of her granddaughter Zara Phillips to rugby player Mike Tindall. The fresh pastel colour is the perfect shade on the Queen.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...