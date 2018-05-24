All the outfits the Queen has worn to royal weddings

The Queen is known for her elegant style and love of vibrant colours and the monarch loves to combine these fashion elements in her wedding outfits. Her Majesty has been a guest at many royal weddings over the years, from Prince Charles and Princess Diana to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
At each ceremony, she delights the crown with a chic, colourful ensemble, which she chooses to wear for a very good reason. The Countess of Wessex revealed why in the documentary, The Queen at 90, saying: "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'."
Let's take a look back at the Queen's past wedding guest outfits…
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wedding
To attend Princess Beatrice's surprise wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 17 July 2020, Her Majesty opted for a gorgeous turquoise pleated coat with a matching hat, which was adorned with beautiful pink and red roses.
Underneath her coat, the Queen wore a patterned dress in the same shade and accessorised with a trio of pearl necklaces. She matched her outfit with a simple pair of black court shoes, and keeping with tradition, she wore a pair of white gloves by Cornelia James.
The colour turquoise is often associated with good fortune and health, so it seems fitting that the monarch chose to wear this shade for such a special day.
