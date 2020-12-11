﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

Zara Tindall's best royal fashion moments – from bold mini dresses to statement hats

She's a royal style icon like Meghan and Kate…

Fiona Ward
1-zara-tindall
We love Zara Tindall's gorgeous royal wardrobe! The equestrian star loves wearing laidback casual styles, but when she dresses up, she dresses up.

From full-length gowns to daring mini dresses, clashing colour combinations and statement hats, the daughter of Princess Anne always wows us with her choices. And in 2019, Zara even told The Telegraph that her mum had taught her everything she knows about dressing for important occasions.

"Through the years, whenever going to an occasion, the main lesson that my mother taught us was just to make sure that you look presentable, clean and tidy. That was always handed down to us," she said.

While she insisted fashion isn't her priority - preferring to dress casually while at home with her children - she did reveal that she has an extravagant walk-in wardrobe! "Everyone wants a walk in wardrobe, don't they? It was always a big thing getting older and realising that dream of having a walk in wardrobe," she said.

No doubt she has plenty of stunning dresses in there from over the years, as well as her prize equestrian pieces. Scroll down to see her memorable fashion moments…

2-zara-tindall-ascot-2019
Photo: © Getty Images
Remember when Zara wore this gorgeous floral Zimmermann dress to Royal Ascot in 2019? She teamed the ankle-grazing dress with a pair of nude heels and an equally gorgeous cornflower blue hat.

3-zara-mike
Photo: © Instagram
Of course, 2020's Royal Ascot was celebrated at home, but that didn't mean Zara and Mike didn't dress up for the occasion! The Olympic medallist looked incredible in her Beulah London dress, teamed with a bespoke matching hat from Juliette Millinery. She was dressed by her stylist Annie Miall.

4-zara-fashion
Photo: © Getty Images
The royal looked beautiful in a statement sixties-style mini dress for the Magic Millions Raceday at the Gold Coast Turf Club back in January 2019. We loved her pearl-studded handbag, too, which came from cult favourite designer Kate Spade.

5-zara-mike-tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
This has got to be our favourite ever outfit on Zara! This colour clashing combo is so beautiful. For another appearance in Australia, she wore a pink Rebecca Vallance mini dress with a feathered orange fascinator by Millinery Jill and another Kate Spade shoulder bag.

6-zara-gown
Photo: © Getty Images
Attending the Ivy Ball with husband Mike in December 2019, Zara chose this stunning glittering black gown with a V neckline.

zara-houndstooth
Zara looked fabulous in this elegant houndstooth look at the Cheltenham Festival 2020. We're swooning over her Aspinal of London arm candy...

7-zara-tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
The royal opted for bold florals for 2016's royal ascot – we love that statement yellow handbag!

8-zara-tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
Rocking a chic little black dress at the official launch of her jewellery collection with Calleija, Zara totally turned heads. Her cut-out Alaia heels are one of her favourite pairs for summer occasions.

9-zara-tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
Here comes the bride-to-be! For her pre-wedding party in July 2011, Zara stunned in a one-shoulder mini dress.

10-zara-tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
Rocking a bold fringe in March 2011, the royal looked beautiful in another asymmetric mini dress – we're sensing a trend, and getting major Duchess of Sussex vibes from her modern look.

11-zara-tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
Looking carefree in a V-neck chiffon dress at a charity dinner and concert way back in 2004, Zara looks stunning in this peachy colour palette.

