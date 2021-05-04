Zara Tindall sports off-duty skinny jeans for rare outing with newborn baby

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall was spotted on Sunday wearing a pair of off-duty style skinny jeans during a rare outing with her newborn son, Lucas.

In pictures published by Mail Online, Zara could be seen wearing the stylish blue skinny jeans with a casual black jacket from The North Face and a pair of brown lace-up boots.

The Queen's granddaughter finished off the casual look with a pair of sunglasses and a black cap, with her blonde hair tied back into a low bun.

WATCH: Mike Tindall speaks candidly about the Queen at Prince Philip's funeral

Zara wore minimal makeup for the occasion, showing off her natural beauty. She attended the event to support her horse Classicals Euro Star, ridden by equestrian Jason Wood on the day.

During the outing, which took place at the Cirencester Park International Horse Trails, Zara could be seen doting on her newborn son Lucas.

Zara and her husband welcomed their baby boy in March

The mother-of-three was constantly checking in on her child, who was tucked away in a black pram. Zara welcomed her baby boy, Lucas Philip, in March after giving birth in her family home, which she shares with husband Mike Tindall and her other two children, Mia, seven, and Lena, two.

We love the royal's off-duty look, and think her skinny jeans are perfect for a range of garden events this summer. Although her exact outfit details are yet to be revealed, this pair of blue jeans from ASOS are an amazing alternative if you want to recreate Zara's style!

Noisy May light blue skinny jeans, £22, ASOS

Last month, Zara's husband Mike shared a sweet update on his one-month-old son – and it sounds like the new dad had his hands full.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, he told co-hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell: "There's not much going on. Just newborn, a month-old, same old stuff. Feeding, bum wiping, but otherwise all good."

