﻿
15 Photos | Fashion

15 times Kate Middleton looked beautiful in bridal white – just like her wedding day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been married for 10 years

1/15
Nichola Murphy
1/15

The Duchess of Cambridge is often pictured wearing a crisp white outfit, whether it's a lace dress, tailored blazer or, of course, her stunning wedding dress.

On her wedding day to Prince William in 2011, Kate stepped out in a gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, featuring a lace neckline and sleeves, a sweetheart bodice, and a long train. 

In honour of the couple's ten year wedding anniversary on 29 April, we've taken a look back at all of the Duchess' best all-white outfits...

 

2/15

Perhaps one of her most memorable looks was this beautiful white coat dress from Catherine Walker which Kate wore as she returned to their wedding venue, Westminster Abbey, for a royal engagement in March 2021.

3/15

​​​​​​We loved the Duchess' lace look at Royal Ascot 2017. Kate chose a dress by Alexander McQueen for the annual horse racing event, teaming it with a chic fascinator and sweet drop earrings.

Photo: © Getty Images
4/15

Kate had an ethereal red carpet moment at the BAFTAs in 2019 when she appeared in a one-shouldered white evening dress by Alexander McQueen. Pulling out all the stops for the big event, she even borrowed a pair of Princess Diana's exquisite earrings for the occasion and styled her hair into a low chignon.

 

5/15

Just the outfit for a day at Wimbledon! Kate shone in a sailor-esque dress at the tennis championships back in 2012. She joined Prince William in the royal box.

6/15

Dressed to impress, Kate rocked this elegant power suit during an official visit to Poland in 2017. 

Photo: © Getty Images
7/15

Joining a whole host of A-listers on the red carpet, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked picture perfect as they headed to the BAFTA Awards 2020 at London's Royal Albert Hall. In keeping with the event's theme of sustainability, Kate recycled a white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen, which she had first worn in 2012.

 

8/15

Kate donned this white military-style dress in April 2016. The royal wore the outfit during her visit to India with Prince William.

9/15

Kate certainly cut a stylish figure in this lace gown which featured a statement patterned top and a full pleated skirt. Gliding along the red carpet at the UK premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in November 2016, we're in love with this look. 

Photo: © Getty Images
10/15

Donning a timeless and classic silhouette from one Sophie Wessex's favourite designers -  Suzannah - Kate enjoyed a day out in the sunshine as she attended day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2019.

 

11/15

Looking effortlessly elegant in this off-the-shoulder white dress from London-based designer, Barbara Casasola, Kate presented The Art Fund Museum of The Year 2016 Prize at the Victoria and Albert Museum. Clearly one of Kate's favourite dresses, she recycled it in 2019 for a charity gala dinner. 

12/15

One of our favourites: the Duchess looked stunning in this floor-length white gown from Roland Mouret which she teamed with a chunky jewelled necklace at the 2013 premiere of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom in London.

13/15

Kate wore this unusual dress during her tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014. 

 

14/15

The royal was so sophisticated in this white coat and hat in Belgium, July 2017. She was attending the Passchendaele Commemorations with her husband Prince William.

15/15

Wearing the perfect desk-to-daywear ensemble, Kate paired a white top and blazer with jeans at the 1851 Trust roadshow in June 2017.

