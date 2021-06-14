﻿
7 best photos of glamorous Kate Middleton at Royal Ascot

The Duchess of Cambridge is a vision of beauty

Royal Ascot is the fashion highlight of the year for the royal family and celebrity calendars. Arguably an event that focuses more on the fashion than it does the races, the inaugural British horseracing event is taking place this June after being inevitably postponed last year due to the pandemic.

SEE: 21 beautiful Ascot-appropriate dresses for a day at the races

We're so excited to see what stunning outfits the Duchess of Cambridge sports for this summer's event. From fabulous fascinators to glamorous gowns, there's bound to be some showstoppers with attendees going all out after last year's cancellation.

It's understood that the Queen has invited Prince William and Kate to Ascot every year since their wedding in 2011, but the Duchess politely declined until 2016, when she attended for a very special reason – to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday.

HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash explains that the couple were focused on raising their young children, while William was also working as an air ambulance helicopter pilot, the Duke of Cambridge quit his job in 2017, and again the couple attended Ascot that year.

Ahead of the much anticipated Ascot week, HELLO! takes a look back at the most glamorous photos of Duchess Kate at the races.

READ: 12 of the royal family's memorable moments from Royal Ascot

Looking ethereal in white, the Duchess made an unforgettable entrance in 2016 for her Ascot debut, wearing a stunning Dolce & Gabanna lace ensemble.

The Duchess, who was then only a mother to Prince George, paired her elegant gown with a matching fascinator, cream clutch and delicate pearl drop earrings.

For Ascot 2018, Kate was Kate was joined by her mother Carole Middleton and William's royal cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Mike and Zara Tindall, among other members of the Queen's family.

Opting for another white ensemble, Kate returned to her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen for a showstopping white tea dress at her second Ascot experience.

A vision in blue, Kate's unforgettable Ellie Saab moment at Ascot in 2019 will go down in history as one of the Duchess's most iconic looks.

Pairing her periwinkle blue dress, complete with a regal pussy-bow collar and a sheer torso and sleeves, Kate teamed her look with a floral Philip Treacy fascinator.

Royal fans believed the Duchess' dress was actually a custom made gown by Ellie Saab, similar to a dress featured in the designer's Resort collection.

MORE: 12 of the most gorgeous Ascot dresses and hats worn by the royal family

