﻿
15 Photos | Fashion

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more

How do the royals always manage to look so chic?

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
You're reading

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more

1/15
Next

Madonna, 63, dons all-in-one outfit in unexpected Christmas video
Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
1/15

If there's anyone that truly gets the meaning of 'alpine chic', it's the royals. Every year, the world's most famous families pack their finest salopettes and head to the likes of Klosters, Lech and Verbier to hit the slopes in style on their skiing holidays.

Traditionally a hobby for the elite, skiing is a firm favourite with the likes of Prince William and Duchess Kate, while Sarah, Duchess of York and her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are also big fans. Meanwhile, many European royals including King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain love the sport – just check them out on the slopes!

SEE PICS: 20 times royal children were caught being naughty in public

We've rounded up some of the best pictures of the royals in chic skiwear on their winter holidays over the years...

 

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, The Duchess and Duke Of York

Way back in 1987, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, The Duke and Duchess Of York all holidayed together in the ultra exclusive resort of Klosters. Prince William and Harry, only being five and three respectively, were probably being kept away from the snow indoors and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie were yet to be born.

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
2/15

Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry

A charming photograph of Prince Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry during the Royal Family's ski break in, yes you guessed it, Klosters in 2005.

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
3/15

Prince Charles and Prince William

Looking gloriously '90s, Prince Charles and his eldest son stopped for photographers during their trip to Klosters in 1994.

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
4/15

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The first documented skiing holiday of Prince William and then-girlfriend Kate Middleton saw them using a T-bar drag lift whilst in Klosters in 2008. Three years later, the pair would tie the knot.

 

RELATED: This is what happened when I drank Kate Middleton's green 'pond water' smoothie for a month

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
5/15

The Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

The Duchess of York strikes a pose with her girls, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, on their skiing holiday to Verbier. We're loving the sunnies.

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
Photo: © Getty Images
6/15

Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York

The Yorks were also seen skiing in Verbier back in 2007 - here's Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah looking super happy as they head to the slopes!

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
Photo: © Getty Images
7/15

Princess Eugenie

We love this shot of Princess Eugenie rocking a neon look during another visit to Verbier in 2011.

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
8/15

Princess Diana

Princess Diana's ski attire was always on-point as proven during her trip to Lech in 1994. We would totally wear that red puffer now.

STYLE ICON: Princess Diana's go-to activewear is still inspiring us today

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
Photo: © Getty Images
9/15

Diana loved to have fun with her skiing wardrobe! Her braided hairband wouldn't look out of place on our favourite royals today, either.

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
10/15

Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Isn't this picture of Prince William helping his baby cousin, Princess Beatrice, with the collar of her ski suit just the sweetest? The four cousins were snapped during an official photocall during a family holiday to Klosters in 1995.

 

SPARKLE TIME: Royal party dresses! See Duchess Kate, Meghan and Princess Diana in sequins

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
11/15

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Prince Charlotte

This has to be our favourite royal skiing moment ever! The family cuddled up for this adorable photo on the slopes.

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
12/15

The Danish royal family

The perfect group shot! Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Josephine, Princess Mary and Prince Vincent pose as the Danish Royal family hold their annual skiing photocall whilst skiing in Verbier in 2015.

ROYAL STYLE: Duchess Kate's Christmas Day outfits

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
13/15

The Spanish royal family

Promoting the clearly excellent skiing conditions in Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Leonor, Princess Sofia and King Felipe VI were snapped enjoying a short skiing break in Jaca in 2017. The conditions would give France and Switzerland a run for their money…

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
14/15


 

The Belgian royal family

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Princess Eleonore, King Philippe of Belgium, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Crown Princess Elisabeth never a skip a year on the slopes. Here they are in Switzerland earlier in 2018.

Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more
Photo: © Getty Images
15/15

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

The Dutch Queen opted to wear head-to-toe purple for her holiday in Lech, Austria, in 2018.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

﻿
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back