Get the royal look with this stunning initial necklace

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Initial necklaces are trending – and we’ve found a brand offering the prettiest versions studded with sparkling cubic zirconia so you can channel A-list style AND save 30% with our exclusive discount.

Worn by the likes of Meghan Markle, who sported an A initial for son Archie at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, as well as Holly Willoughby who has gold H, B and C initials for her children Harry, Belle and Chester on a fine chain, letter necklaces make a sentimental statement.

MORE: Royal ladies' poignant personalised jewellery collections - from Countess Sophie to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Wear the initials of your partner or child or give a thoughtful gift to a friend with something truly bespoke.

Excitingly, we’ve found a lookalike necklace for Meghan and Holly’s from Objkts Jewelry, the London-based brand that creates unique pieces designed to elevate your everyday look.

Offering timeless elegance across the range of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings, they use high-grade Cubic Zirconia stones to add a touch of sparkle to any outfit.

Initial necklace, £50 £35 each with code HELLO30, Objkts Jewelry

The brand’s Initial Necklace collection has sold out several times over, so it’s in high demand! Offering interchangeable necklaces with beautifully delicate letters of the alphabet in 14k plated gold, each item is bestowed with 3 zirconia gems in different positions, making it totally unique.

RELATED: Nordstrom Rack's huge sale has a $20 version of Meghan Markle's initial necklace

Initial necklace, £50 £35 with code HELLO30, Objkts Jewelry

HELLO! readers can purchase their own for the special price of £35 (RRP £50) using the code HELLO at checkout.

Sold with a matching gold chain which measures 40cm with an 8cm extension, wear your chosen letter alone or stack with a pretty pearl choker or glam tennis necklace.

With no minimum spend necessary and available site wide on all Objkts Jewelry products, you can enjoy our code on anything from stacking rings to chunky chain link bracelets, chic emerald cut studs or tennis bracelets. Race you to the checkout!