Grown Brilliance has the best selection of lab grown diamond jewelry – 9 pieces we love

Lab grown diamond jewelry is growing in popularity, with A-lists and royals flocking to wear the designs. As well as being environmentally sustainable, lab grown diamond jewelry offers incredible value for money: it’s more affordable than mined diamonds , but just as beautiful.

Made of the same DNA and carbon as mined diamonds, their sustainable counterparts are identical to natural diamonds, and the fashion industry is seeing a rise in shoppers wanting them.

One brand that has the best selection of lab grown diamond jewelry in the US and Canada is Grown Brilliance, thanks to its luxury contemporary and classic designs, plus the option to design your very own rings.

Each diamond it sells has been ethically sourced (all the way down to the laborers who have fair working conditions and pay), whilst maintaining amazing value in the lab grown diamond engagement industry – the price match guarantee proves this!

From popular tennis bracelets and engagement jewelry, to sparkling necklaces and earrings, discover our favorite edit to shop now.

Our favorite lab grown diamond jewelry from Grown Brilliance

1 ctw Round Lab Grown Diamond Four Prong Tennis Bracelet, $995, Grown Brilliance

This 14k white gold tennis bracelet is timeless and chic – perfect for a special gift.

7 ctw Round Lab Grown Diamond Halo Tennis Necklaces, $6,225 , Grown Brilliance

This elegant necklace features large round cut lab grown diamonds surrounded by smaller diamonds to form a beautiful halo shape. We love.

Badgley Mischka Colorless 4 ctw Emerald Lab Grown Diamond Bypass Fashion Ring, $4680, Grown Brilliance

If you’re after a stunning ring shape that nobody else will have, look no further than this unique ring from Grown Brilliance.

1 1/4 ctw Emerald and Round Lab Grown Diamond Two Stone Fashion Ring, $1,345, Grown Brilliance

Two is better than one – and that’s certainly the case with this yellow gold lab grown diamond ring.

5 ctw Baguette and Round Lab Grown Diamond Hoop Earrings, $4,410, Grown Brilliance

These 5 carat diamond hoop earrings will be a staple piece in your wardrobe – trust us.

3.5 - 4.0 mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl and 1/5 ctw Lab Grown Diamond Clover Drop Earrings, $580, Grown Brilliance

Pearls and diamonds are a match made in heaven – just look at these drop earrings for confirmation.

7 ctw Emerald Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet, $4,440, Grown Brilliance

The timeless tennis bracelet will never go out of style. Gift to a loved one or treat yourself!

näas Romancing 1 2/5 ctw Trillion Lab Grown Diamond Dangle Fashion Necklace with Adjustable Chain, $1,695, Grown Brilliance

Also available in rose gold and white gold, this delicate, dainty necklace is perfect for layering.

1 1/2 ctw Round Lab Grown Diamond Fashion Band, $1,390, Grown Brilliance

Various shaped diamonds have been set in this unique ring for a true standout look. Who wouldn’t love this?

You can benefit from speedy free shipping, a 45-day return policy, plus virtual and in-person appointments at 5th Ave in Manhattan with purchases from grownbrilliance.com.