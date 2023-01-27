Emily in Paris fan? This is the affordable jewellery brand worn in the show!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since Emily in Paris hit our screens back in 2020, the successful Netflix series has drawn a huge audience of viewers – not only for Emily’s cheeky French antics but also for her quirky style.

READ: Lily Collins channels her Emily in Paris character in dopamine inducing jumper

The show’s protagonist, played by Hollywood starlet Lily Collins, has dazzled us with her colourful clothes and stylish accessories right from the very first season. And we’ve been lusting after Emily’s chic jewellery ever since - but where can you buy it?

Independent jewellery brand Ottoman Hands has become a staple with the show’s stylists, with both Emily and her trusty sidekick Mindy sporting the brand’s sustainable pieces in their wild escapades around Paris. Now you can steal their style…

Aristea Pearl and Gold Bead Hoop Earrings, £59, Ottoman Hands

Worn in season two by Emily herself, the Aristea Pearl and Gold Hoop Earrings are hand-set with shiny natural pearls for a beautiful vintage feel. Made from 21ct gold plated recycled brass and sterling silver, these earrings are ideal to dress up your everyday outfits. Partner with the Aristea Pendant Necklace for a matching look.

Aegina Gold Pull Through Earrings, £45, Ottoman Hands

Emily’s best friend Mindy wears the statement Aegina Gold Pull Through Earrings in seasons two and three. Designed without a traditional butterfly backing, these intricate hoop earrings are designed to be worn half-way through your ear for a chic, effortless effect.

Handmade also from 21ct cold plated recycled brass, these earrings would look ideal with a simple gold chain necklace and some gold bangles.

RELATED: Everything we know about Emily in Paris season four so far

Myrine Chain Necklace, £175, Ottoman Hands

Also worn by Mindy is the Myrine Chain Necklace – a staple for any capsule wardrobe. This necklace is perfect for layering with other gold necklaces – or mix and match your metals with an accompanying silver chain. To mimic Mindy’s style, partner with the Myrine Chain Bracelet and Dela Textured Band Ring for a full glam look.

MORE:

Want eyebrows like Lily Collins? This TikTok viral brow serum can help

Loved Emily in Paris' vintage camera phone case? Get one before they sell out

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.