Line of Duty: Huge news about season five is here! Hopefully everyone follows the letter of the law in season 5 - the letter!

It's been over a year since we last checked in with the AC-12 unit on the immensely popular BBC show Line of Duty, but it has recently been confirmed that the show has started filming season five! The hugely anticipated series will be written once again by Jed Mercurio, who also wrote the hit BBC One show Bodyguard. Vicky McClure, who plays DS Kate Fleming, tweeted a snap of the cast, writing: "Back to work for AC12!" accompanied by a wink emoji, and fans were quick to express their excitement for season five, with one writing: "I am so excited. Honestly cannot contain myself. #besttellyshowever," while another wrote: "One of the best TV drama series for many years and what a terrific cast. Congratulations to you and the team. Can't wait for #lineofduty5."

Vicky shared a snap of the cast

Jed also teased new cast members on Twitter, writing: "Thanks to @martin_compston @Vicky_McClure, Adrian Dunbar and all the secret guest cast for a great readthrough of #LOD5." Fans were also quick to quote the most popular phrases from the show, with one writing: "I hope that photo was taken by an officer at least one rank higher than these three," while another joked: "To the letter fella. The letter."

Loading the player...

READ: Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch: All the photos of the new contestants and their dazzling outfits

Season four ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers questioning whether one of the show's most beloved characters, Superintendant Hastings, was a corrupt police officer. The show's creator Jed Mercurio has already hinted that the new series will "delve into Hastings' past". He said: "The fact that there could be a suspicion that Hastings is 'H' is something that we want to exploit dramatically going forward." Speaking about the upcoming storyline, Martin Compston, who plays DS Steve Arnott, tweeted: "It's a long way out, hate to be that guy, but after dinner with Line of Duty master puppeteer Jed Mercurio, series five storyline is IMMENSE."

READ: The Crown: First look at Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip revealed

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.