EastEnders spoilers: Sharon and Keanu's affair is exposed Your weekly spoilers for Monday 10 September to Friday 14 September

EastEnders has another action-packed week ahead for viewers following the aftermath of the Queen Vic shooting as the victim's life hangs in the balance. There is also more scandal in store for Sharon Mitchell and Keanu Taylor when their affair is exposed, and nobody will want to be in the same room when Phil Mitchell finds out. Carmel Kazemi, meanwhile, is rocked when Shakil's killer's mum returns to Albert Square begging her for help, leading to Carmel visiting her son's killer in prison. It was confirmed earlier in the year that actress Bonnie Langsford will be leaving the show soon, so could this be part of Carmel's exit storyline?

Who discovers Sharon and Keanu?

Monday 10 September – The Vic's shooting victim's life hangs in the balance

Following the shooting, the police are determined to find the suspect as the victim's life hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, Sharon and Keanu look set to be exposed when someone walks in on them kissing at The Arches. The pair had previously been arguing about what Keanu had witnessed at the canal, but passionately made up afterwards, unaware that they were being watched. Carmel is struggling to cope with Shakil's death when she finds a pair of trainers she had bought him for his birthday, and is later rocked when his killer's mum Sophie turns up on her doorstep.

Tuesday 11 September – Sharon and Keanu keep a low profile

Sharon and Keanu stay low after worrying about who may have seen them kissing, while accusations start to fly at The Vic as everyone believes each other to be guilty following the shooting. Carmel initially wants nothing to do with Sophie, but soon has a change of heart when she spots Keegan confronting her, and decides to step in to try and make peace. Carmel then invites Keegan to her home, but they soon get into an argument. Hunter, meanwhile, grows suspicious of Ray, and feels guilty when his dad bails on him after lying to his mum. What exactly is Ray hiding from his family?

Carmel is rocked by seeing Shakil's killer's mum at her door

Thursday 13 September – Another arrest is made at The Vic

Another arrest is made at The Vic while everyone protests their innocence to each other. But are the police any wiser on exactly what happened? Max and Rainie arrange to go for drinks but Max is taken aback when Jack turns up after Rainie invites him too. It isn’t long before Max ends up exposing his sham marriage to Rainie to Jack, leaving Rainie mortified. Kush, meanwhile, discovers that Sophie has been targeted by a local gang, and Carmel offers her a safe place to stay with them, leaving Kush furious.

Carmel visits Shakil's killer

Friday 14 September – The shooting victim takes a turn for the worst

The shooting victim takes a turn for the worst while in hospital, leaving everyone worried. Max tries to make amends with Rainie after their night with Jack, but she reveals that she is leaving and packs her bag. Jack, meanwhile, gets wind of the situation and tells Max that he should fight for Rainie. Carmel finds out that Sophie wants her to come to prison with her to visit Shakil's killer, who wants to see her.

