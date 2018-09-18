10 of the best fashion films to watch Get your style inspiration from the big screen

There's nothing better than having a night in curled up on the sofa under a blanket, watching a film. What's even better is when a film gives you proper style inspiration, so get your fashion fix and check out these ten movie classics, with everything from Audrey Hepburn's Givenchy dress in Breakfast at Tiffany's or Alicia Silverstone's plaid ensembles in Clueless.

Clueless

This 1995 classic is a must-watch, if only for Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne's matching plaid outfits. Rocking 90s trends from mini-dresses to knee-length socks, Cher's walk-in wardrobe has gained iconic status of its own. Loosely based on Jane Austen's Emma, the story sees Cher introducing new student Tai to the world of Beverly Hills, navigating through friendships, broken heart, and avoiding fashion disasters.

READ: The best new movies to see in September

The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep stole the show in this 2006 film as ruthless magazine editor Miranda Priestley who hires aspiring writer Andy (Anne Hathaway) as her assistant, pushing her to the limit with impossible demands and catty put downs. However, one of the major gems of this film is the wardrobe, as Andy's style evolves into that of the ultimate fashionista, with everything from Chanel boots to gorgeous couture gowns.

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Audrey Hepburn revolutionised the black dress the second she appeared onscreen in a black Givenchy gown for this 1961 classic. New Yorker and socialite Holly Golightly, played by Audrey, falls in love with writer Paul Varjack (George Peppard) when he moves into her apartment building. Throughout the romantic comedy, Audrey wowed the audience in dazzling ensembles such as colourful tailored coats and embellished dresses, revolutionising the world of fashion.

Annie Hall

Diane Keaton inadvertently sparked a major trend when she starred as Annie Hall in Woody Allen's 1977 hit romantic comedy. Annie's menswear-inspired outfits from pantsuits to fedora hats saw the androgynous look propelled to wardrobe staple status, and Woody's renowned sense of humour makes this a classic well worth watching.

Pretty Woman

Arguably one of the most iconic romantic comedies, Richard Gere and Julia Roberts' onscreen chemistry had fans across the world swooning. However, it was Julia's iconic wardrobe which caught the fashion pack's attention. From a hilarious shopping spree on Rodeo Drive to the brown polka dot outfit in a polo scene with matching hats and gloves, this classic is a must-watch.

Funny Face

Audrey Hepburn plays Jo, a shy bookstore employee who is thrust into the world of fashion when she is discovered by photographer Dick Avery, played by Fred Astaire. Amidst the sweeping musical numbers in this 1957 classic, Audrey sports a series of glamorous ball gowns, elegant trench coats, and her iconic all-black ensemble which propelled the status of black leggings to that of a wardrobe staple.

WATCH: The full Mary Poppins trailer is here!

Coco Before Chanel

Coco Chanel is one of fashion's most iconic designers, having revolutionised the industry when she created the 'casual chic' style. In this 2009 biopic, viewers get a glimpse into the life of this legendary woman, played by Audrey Tautou, with everything from how she established her own personal style, to the loves of her life and the people she met.

Sex and the City

With Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) already established as a style icon on the small screen, SATC fans were delighted when the film was released in 2008. Featuring haute couture bridal gowns, Carrie's iconic Manolo Blahniks and non-stop fashion-forward ensembles, this is definitely worth watching if you're a fan of the show.

The Great Gatsby

The original film adaptation of The Great Gatsby will have you rushing to vintage shops for headbands and drop waist dresses. Mia Farrow wows as Daisy in this classic love story, but it was her sequinned dresses, wavy hair and dramatic make-up that caught people's attention.

A Single Man

Designer Tom Ford made his directing debut in this 2009 drama starring Colin Firth and Julianne Moore. Colin Firth plays George, an English professor struggling to cope a year after the death of his partner. Set in the 1960s, the wardrobe consists of everything from elegant dresses to tailored suits, with women around the world coveting Julianne's elegant outfits.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.