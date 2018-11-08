The World Premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is finally here – watch our live stream Try not to fangirl over Eddie Redmayne TOO much everyone!

The moment that Harry Potter fans have been waiting for is finally here! The long-awaited sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them will be released in cinemas worldwide on 16 November, but ahead of that the star-studded, magical cast will be celebrating the film's release at the World Premiere in Paris on Thursday. Stars including Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and Zoe Kravitz are expected to attend, along with the film's screenwriter, the one and only JK Rowling.

Can't hide yourself in a suitcase? Watch the live stream here instead

So what is the sequel about? Following Newt's adventures in New York City, he returns to London and agrees to help a young Dumbledore to track down Grindelwald, who has escaped imprisonment and is swiftly gaining followers for his plans to take control of the wizarding world. If you're anything like us and didn't think to book a Eurostar trip for the special occasion, not to worry – you can watch all of the action of the red carpet up close right here with our live stream!