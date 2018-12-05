John Barrowman once stole from Prince Charles - and this was the royal's reaction The I'm A Celebrity star recalled his encounter with the royal on Tuesday night's show

John Barrowman revealed on Tuesday night's I'm A Celebrity that he was once caught red-handed after stealing from Prince Charles' home – and the hilarious way that the future King reacted to the situation. Having been invited to do a private performance at his country home, Highgrove House, John couldn’t resist sneaking away two of the royal's champagne flutes. He said: "On the way out I took two champagne flutes. I got my friend to put one under the seat and told her no-one would know." However, Charles was quick to spot that they were missing. "Two days later, a box arrived at the house in Cardiff from his office of four glasses with a card referencing 'we understand that you like them,'" John continued.

John Barrowman confessed that he had stolen from Prince Charles' house

The Doctor Who actor added: "To this day my dad drinks his whiskey out of those glasses with the fleur de lis on them. I mean, who wouldn’t take a glass if you are doing that, right? Don’t tell anybody or they won't have me back!" John's hilarious revelation follows after his return to the camp. The star suffered a sprained ankle after falling over on Sunday night. John was taken out of the jungle to hospital for an X-ray, but returned the following day with a wooden walking stick and a leg support to cheers from the other celebrities.

Prince Charles' reaction was hilarious

During Tuesday's show, the celebrities also opened up about their famous relatives, with Rita Simons opening up about her relationship with her uncle, Alan Sugar, and how people assume that he helped her get her job on EastEnders. She said: "It was my intention to be an actor and a performer which is what I do and how can Alan help me do that?" Emily then asked Rita if she meant Alan Sugar. "It's all anyone ever asks me, I'm surprised you didn’t know, I get so many people saying did I get my job on EastEnders because of him, but no, I auditioned for four weeks," Rita replied.

