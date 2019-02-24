Dancing on Ice star Wes Nelson has horror fall before live show Get well soon Wes!

Dancing on Ice has seen a lot of injuries among the stars taking part this year, with Love Island star Wes Nelson being the latest victim. On Sunday, the 20-year-old suffered a nasty fall while lifting Vanessa above his head during rehearsals, but lost his footing and tumbled to the ground, taking Vanessa with him. Wes was then assessed by paramedics, and lucky for fans, will still be going ahead with the performance on Sunday night. An ITV spokesman said: "He was assessed by show medics a result they will be changing their routine for this evening's performance. They will no longer be incorporating the Detroiter lift into the routine."

Dancing on Ice star Wes Nelson suffered a nasty fall

James Jordan has also injured himself during Dancing on Ice training on a number of occasions. Last weekend, he appeared to be in discomfort in a new video posted on Instagram by his co-star Brian McFadden. Brian shared behind-the-scenes footage of the professional dancer being looked after by the show's medical team, and was screaming in agony as he put his hand into a bowl of ice to help ease the pain. James suffers from arthritis which was spurred on by a previous fall on the ice, and he has spoken out about the pain he has been in during rehearsals.

Wes was assessed by medical experts

Gemma Collins, meanwhile, fell over on the ice a few weeks ago, while Coronation Street actress, Jane Danson, fainted ahead of the live show three weeks ago. Jane impressed the judges and viewers at home after triumphantly going ahead with her skating routine with partner Sylvain Longchambon despite fainting just hours earlier. Her proud husband, Robert Beck, was overcome with emotion as he watched his wife go out to perform, and praised her determination and courage following the programme. Jane later revealed that her fainting had been spurred on by a number of things, including tiredness, and feeling emotional as it was the anniversary of her dad's death.

