We need to talk about Lorraine Kelly's smokin' hot trouser suit Our best-dressed at the TRIC Awards, for sure

Lorraine Kelly totally blew us away at the TRIC Awards this week! The much-loved presenter arrived wearing a mega-sleek trouser suit to accept her accolade on Tuesday afternoon, complete with a rock 'n' roll necktie. Her incredibly glowing makeup look caught our attention, too, created as ever by her go-to makeup artist Helen Hand - someone needs to hook us up with that highlighter, stat. Lorraine also added further edge to her look with a pair of silver metallic heels, which are most definitely going on our shopping list, too! We reckon Lorraine's fitted suit is from Zara - her jacket looks very similar to a £69.99 number on the website.

Lorraine looked incredible at the TRIC Awards

The ITV star thanked her MUA on Instagram after her night out, writing, "Thank you @helenhandmakeup - you are a miracle worker!" Plenty of fans posted their congratulatory comments and compliments in reply, with one writing: "Huge congratulations LK - and you’re actually looking younger than when I met you and that wonderful madcap and lovely husband of yours - about 25 years ago! Enjoy it all, Lorraine!"

It seems that the 59 year-old is partial to some suiting at the moment, since she also went for a chic Meghan Markle-esque tuxedo dress the following morning, for Wednesday's Lorraine show. Again it's from Zara, though it appears to be a new season piece that's not for sale as yet - much to fans' disappointment. Lorraine continued her theme from the night before with another pair of metallic heels, this time a gold pair from Little Mistress.

Lorraine has previously revealed to HELLO! that she doesn't feel as comfortable in short skirts, which could explain her penchant for tailored suits and trousers. She said in 2018: "Anything super short I couldn’t do it! In 2015, I had to get rid of my mini-kilt which was a shame." She added: "What I love about fashion is, you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that."

