We need to talk about Lorraine Kelly's smokin' hot trouser suit

Our best-dressed at the TRIC Awards, for sure

Fiona Ward

Lorraine Kelly totally blew us away at the TRIC Awards this week! The much-loved presenter arrived wearing a mega-sleek trouser suit to accept her accolade on Tuesday afternoon, complete with a rock 'n' roll necktie. Her incredibly glowing makeup look caught our attention, too, created as ever by her go-to makeup artist Helen Hand - someone needs to hook us up with that highlighter, stat. Lorraine also added further edge to her look with a pair of silver metallic heels, which are most definitely going on our shopping list, too! We reckon Lorraine's fitted suit is from Zara - her jacket looks very similar to a £69.99 number on the website. 

Lorraine looked incredible at the TRIC Awards

The ITV star thanked her MUA on Instagram after her night out, writing, "Thank you @helenhandmakeup - you are a miracle worker!" Plenty of fans posted their congratulatory comments and compliments in reply, with one writing: "Huge congratulations LK - and you’re actually looking younger than when I met you and that wonderful madcap and lovely husband of yours - about 25 years ago! Enjoy it all, Lorraine!"

Lorraine Kelly reveals how her life has changed since moving house – and how she's made it a home

It seems that the 59 year-old is partial to some suiting at the moment, since she also went for a chic Meghan Markle-esque tuxedo dress the following morning, for Wednesday's Lorraine show. Again it's from Zara, though it appears to be a new season piece that's not for sale as yet - much to fans' disappointment. Lorraine continued her theme from the night before with another pair of metallic heels, this time a gold pair from Little Mistress. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today’s outfit Dress - @zara Shoes - @littlemistressuk Than you @bronaghwebster #highstreetfashion #fashion #style

A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith) on

Lorraine has previously revealed to HELLO! that she doesn't feel as comfortable in short skirts, which could explain her penchant for tailored suits and trousers. She said in 2018: "Anything super short I couldn’t do it! In 2015, I had to get rid of my mini-kilt which was a shame." She added: "What I love about fashion is, you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that." 

Lorraine Kelly's lilac tweed skirt is a Zara must-have - you'll see!

