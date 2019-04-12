Jamie Oliver and wife Jools celebrate huge milestone - see post Can you believe it's been that long?

It's been 20 years since Jamie Oliver's debut series, The Naked Chef, came into our lives. And to mark the special occasion, the celebrity chef's wife Jools Oliver took to Instagram to share a lovely post alongside a throwback picture. "So it's been 20 years since the 'naked chef' programme first hit our screens and what a ride it has been," she wrote in the caption. "I have loved that we started this journey together and I got to share with you in all the highs and the lows of your career so far."

"Words can never say how proud of you I am and how absolutely hard you have worked and not just for yourself xxx," she added. "Possibly the best boss around love you lots here's to the next chapter xxx @jamieoliver." In response to the sweet tribute, Jamie replied: "Big love babe. What do you want for dinner? I can pick some stuff up on the way home?" Jamie was first spotted by the BBC in 1997 before he went on to front The Naked Chef - and release his first book with the same title - two years later. The show won him the nations hearts thanks to constant use of the word "pukka".

On his own social media page, Jamie said: "At this very time, twenty years ago on the BBC... It was so exciting but I was so scared of what would happen!! And BOOM the rest was history... What a journey what a 20 years." He continued: "I want to say a massive thank you to all the amazing people that have joined me on this journey there's so much I could say but I'll leave that to another day. But mostly I want to say thank you to everyone that supported me and most of all YOU the viewers!!! What a feeling, how amazing... love to all xxxxx jamie oliver xxxx."

