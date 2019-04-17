Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter shocks as she reveals she has criminal record Ohh!

Loose Women viewers were left surprised on Wednesday's show when one of the much-loved panellists revealed that they had a criminal record. During a discussion on whether or not convicts should have their slate wiped clean, Janet Street-Porter opened up about her own experience in the sixties, which saw her face a fine after possessing cannabis in her house. She told the panel: "Back in the late 1960s or might have even been the early 1970s, the police raided my flat and found a piece of cannabis the size of my entire fingernail, and I appeared in court and was given a £5 fine."

Janet Street Porter revealed that she had a criminal record in the past

Janet then asked fellow panellist Gloria Hunniford – who expressed her uncertainty at trusting someone to come and help around her home who had a criminal record – what she thought. "Now, I suppose that means that I am not worthy of coming around and cleaning your toilets and all that," she said, adding: "I like to think that my record has been wiped clean and here I am now on national television." Later in the programme, Janet delighted viewers after the first preview of her appearance in Neighbours was aired. The star was left in hysterics as she watched herself on the TV.

Loose Women are going on the road next month

The Loose Women panel are much-loved for their open conversations and are not afraid to give their opinions or tell stories about their lives on national television. Fans were left delighted last month when it was revealed that the daytime show was going on the road for a one-off live show special, called Girls Night Out. The ITV daytime show is set to go on the road in May, and will involve Nadia Sawalha, along with Coleen Nolan, Andrea McLean and Saira Khan. It will be held at Birmingham's NEC on Friday 17 May, and promises lively chat, surprises and secrets shared. The show sounds like it's going to be fun for everyone involved, with Coleen teasing: "I think the Loose Women mugs on set will have more than water in. We might have a bit of prosecco! Or gin or vodka or something. I can’t drink though, because otherwise I won't make the hour and a half."

