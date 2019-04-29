Gogglebox star's heartbreaking reason why she can't watch TV anymore Leon Bernicoff passed away in 2017

Gogglebox star June Bernicoff has revealed she doesn't watch much TV following the death of her beloved husband Leon Bernicoff. The 81-year-old TV star was left heartbroken after Leon passed away at the age of 83 just days before Christmas in 2017. "I don't watch much TV these days, if I'm honest. I find it difficult," she told The Mirror. "I've been reading a lot more, or listening to the radio, but I just feel restless whenever I sit down to watch it. I find myself getting up to make a lot of cups of tea and I can't settle."

Leon and June were popular stars on Gogglebox

Since his departure from the world, June confessed that their house doesn't actually feel empty. "People talk about how difficult it is coming into an empty house," she added. "But it’s funny, I never really feel the house is empty somehow. Leon was such a large figure… I can hear him saying things like, 'Why have you got this nonsense on?' when I'm listening to Classic FM."

READ: Susanna Reid breaks silence following split from boyfriend Steve Parish on GMB

In December, on the first anniversary of Leon's death, many of the late TV star's fans shared tribute messages, leaving June overwhelmed by their kindness. After reading many of them, June took to her Twitter account to thank her followers for their support. She wrote: "Thank you to all you lovely people who sent messages today, remembering Leon. It is so comforting to know how much he was loved. Thank you!" Shortly afterwards, June posted a second message, adding: "I've been reading more of your lovely Tweets! Thank you and Merry Christmas to you all and thank you so very much for your kindness.

Loading the player...

Leon passed away in hospital after a short illness at the age of 83. The pair first met at teacher training college in 1955. They were among the first people to be cast on the hit Channel 4 show back in 2013, swiftly becoming one of the most popular faces on Gogglebox with viewers. Kelly Ellis, Editorial Director for Blink Publishing, said: "Leon and June have spent so much time in our living rooms and us in theirs that they feel like an extended part of the family. Their gentle ribbing of each other on Gogglebox and Leon's cheeky jokes were always the perfect tonic on a Friday evening."

MORE: Gogglebox's June Bernicoff thanks fans for kindness on first anniversary of Leon's death

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.