Who is Line of Duty star Stephen Graham's wife? Here's everything you need to know about his other half

He may have a leading role in this series of Line of Duty, but everyone wants to know about Stephen Graham's personal life. The 45-year-old actor, who plays undercover police officer John Corbett in the BBC drama, is married to Hannah Walters, an actress whom he met when they were students at Rose Bruford College of Speech and Drama in London. The couple married in 2008, and share two children together, called Grace and Alfie.

Stephen has been married to Hannah since 2018

Both Stephen and Hannah live in Ibstock, a small village three miles south west of Coalville. Speaking about the longevity of their marriage, the actor told Leicestershire Live in 2018: "We were bezzie mates. Which is the best way, isn't it? After a while we just thought: this is daft, do you know what I mean? We like each other, we should get together." Of where they have lived together, he added: "London. Rome. Ibstock. I don't suppose there's many people who can say that." The TV star also remarked: "I'm part of the furniture here. I love the sense of camaraderie in Ibstock, the community spirit. It's a proper English village."

Meanwhile, it's not just Stephen with the acting credentials since Hannah has previously starred ass DC Grace Riley in Broadchurch and as Trudy in This Is England. Earlier this month, Stephen heaped praise on his other half as he revealed that his struggle with dyslexia has meant Hannah has had to help pick his roles. "I'm dyslexic so I struggle," he said at the BAFTA Sessions panel. "My missus actually reads the script and says whether or not I'm doing it. She's made some good choices. I have to read it and read it and read it, then make it look like it's the first time I'm saying it."

