See which girls Curtis and Tommy want to couple up with in Love Island episode two

Love Island fans were left on tenterhooks at the end of Monday night's launch episode, when late arrivals Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard arrived in the villa. The singletons were dropped a bombshell when Curtis received a text saying that he and Tommy could choose one girl to couple up with. In Tuesday night's episode, fans will see the two newbies make their move, but who will they pick?

Curtis and Tommy make their move

Tommy makes no secret that Lucie is his type on paper. "At the moment the girl I want to pursue is going to be Lucie. She's a surfer, she goes to the gym. Her body is banging. She has beautiful eyes, a beautiful face, beautiful everything," he says in the Beach Hut. But with things heating up between Joe and Lucie who are coupled up, how will Joe feel as Tommy gets closer to her?

Joe and Lucie kiss during the challenge, but will Tommy pick Lucie?

Tommy has also been getting to know Amber. He chats with her on the days beds and compliments the beauty therapist, saying: "You look amazing tonight by the way. You look really nice." Fully aware that Tommy has to make a decision, she says: "You should go with whatever your heart feels like, whatever your gut is telling you." Tommy says: "As it stands right now, it's fifty-fifty. I'm being honest with you, I don't know." Will Tommy abandon bro-code and choose Lucie to couple up with or will he pick Amber who has made it clear she isn't interested in Callum?

Curtis grows closer to both Amy and Yewande. After the challenge, Curtis tells Yewande he feels more confused about his decision since getting to know her. "I don't know what I'm going to do because I may have been swayed," he says. Meanwhile, Amy is confident that she and Curtis are the perfect match. "I don't feel like I have to force anything with Curtis because it's all so easy so I'm hoping that he picks me. But he was just talking to Yewande again. So, I don't know," she says. The boys will make their important decision on Tuesday night's episode.

Amy is confident that she and Curtis are the perfect match

The first challenge

The Islanders take part in their first challenge, designed to reveal each other's juiciest secrets. First up are the boys. Each boy has to grease up and slide down into a pool of slime and recover a secret about one of the girls. The boy then has to decide who the secret is about. Once he has made the decision, the boy must plant a kiss on the girl. Joe seems certain that one secret refers to Lucie and the pair share their first kiss. Was he sure it was Lucie's secret or is he trying to certify their relationship as new boy Tommy watches on? Then, it's the girls turn. During the challenge, Anna and Sherif share a smooch.

Anna and Sherif had a spoon on the first night

Anna and Sherif get cosy

After sharing a bed together for the first night, the couple reveal they had a spoon. "Last night was nice. I feel like me and Anna are on the same page. We're going at the same pace. She's a lovely girl all round. So, I'm chuffed. I'm really happy with the choice I made. The subs-bench worked out for me!" Sherif says in the Beach Hut. "Sherif's like my human hot water bottle. It was nice. He's really good at the snuggles," Anna later says in the Beach Hut.

