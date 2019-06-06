Dani Dyer reveals the one HUGE Love Island villa rule all contestants have to stick to She also has some serious opinions on Joe

Dani Dyer has opened up about the new series of Love Island, and has revealed that there was only one real direction that the contestants were given on the show. Chatting on the Capital Breakfast Show, the reality show star admitted that the producers like them to 'space out' their serious conversations so there aren't too many 'little chats' happening at once.

Dani explained: "There isn’t any direction on what to do. With the drama and stuff, it just ends up happening because it’s so tense in there and everyone is, like, wanting to be happy and wanting to be coupled up and wanting to be settled so then the drama starts. The only direction you have is just on your conversations, so that, just, they space them out a little bit." She continued: "Just to space them out a little bit, because you can’t have like 10 conversations going on so they’ll be like, 'Just wait a little bit longer' or, 'Leave it 'til the morning'."

The winner of the 2018 series also gave her opinion on the new group of contestants, and admitted that she wasn't sure about how Joe's behaviour in Wednesday's episode. She said: "Joe's being a bit too much. Is anyone else agreeing with me on this? I didn't like that. The little pouting and the hair flicks and when he's looking at her and he's like, 'I don't think I can trust you'. It's been two days Joe." On what she'd advice Lucie to do, she continued: "I would just tell her to take a step back. She is very emotional at the minute and it is hard in there. Tensions are high. I would just take a step back, get to know the boys and stop worrying about it and don’t let Joe get in your head. He’s getting in her head a little bit." Tune into Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, week days from 6am – 10am across the UK

