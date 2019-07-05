ITV give their full support to Phillip Schofield following reports of feud with Amanda Holden Find out what ITV had to say

ITV have broken their silence over the rumours that Phillip Schofield has given Amanda Holden a lifetime ban from This Morning. Calling the reports "completely untrue" in a statement to HELLO!, ITV said: "These reports are completely untrue. Presenters don't make decisions regarding who appears on the show." They previously added: "Phillip Schofield is a much loved broadcaster and part of the ITV family. He is a consummate professional and held in high regard at ITV."

ITV showed their support to Phillip

Amanda originally brought up her issue with the presenter during her Heart FM breakfast show. She was asked what three things she wouldn't like to find in her home, to which the 48-year-old replied: "Spiders, flies and Phillip Schofield." Phillip responded to the reports that the pair didn't get along, tweeting: "The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless 'sources'. Obviously, I'll take it on the chin. I just hope you know me better."

READ: Phillip Schofield gives glimpse into huge garden at family home

Phillip usually presents This Morning with Holly

Speaking about their feud on Heart's Breakfast Show, Amanda told co-host Jamie Theakston: "I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn't reply to my text. What can I say?" She added: "I've moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it." Jamie asked if the olive branch had been extended, to which she replied: "Oh, yes." Although Holly Willoughby has maintained her silence during the reports, she posted a loving tribute to her good friend on Father's Day on Instagram, writing: "Talking of important men in my life on Father's Day. Here's another one. My partner on the telly and one of my best friends in the world... love you @schofe."

READ: Piers Morgan defends Amanda Holden amid Phillip Schofield feud