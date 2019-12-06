Technology gift guide: the gadgets and gizmos they'll love to get for Christmas

Christmas is just a month away and so it is the perfect time to get your loved one that little piece of technology they have had their eye on for a while! Check out all of our ideas on how to surprise and delight with these gadgets and gizmos...

NOW TV Stick with two month Entertainment pass, £19.99, NOW TV

Make your telly a smart one with this ultra-useful NOW TV stick. With NOW TV available along with plenty of other popular streaming channels, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, ITV Hub and Channel 4 On Demand, give them the gift of endless entertainment this Christmas! We'd recommend starting with Succession, then Big Little Lies, then maybe a little bit of Derry Girls. Enjoy!

Nintendo Switch Lite, £199.99, Nintendo Store

Want your Nintendo Switch to be a little more mobile? This is the perfect console for gamers on the go, and supports all the same software while intended to the played on the go. That's right, you can actually persuade that person in your life who is obsessed with technology to come on a walk with you! Not to mention that you can still plays with friends or family who already own a flagship Nintendo Switch console. We're sold!

iXpand wireless charger, £89.99, Western Digital Store

Yep, we're definitely living in the future! The new 10W iXpand™ Wireless Charger doesn't just charge your iPhone or Samsung phone, they also automatically back up all of your photos and videos, just by placing it on the charging pad. You can also easily free up space on your phone, knowing your photos are backed up and luckily there are multiple backup profiles, meaning that everyone in the family can use it if they like!

Samsung Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, £379, ao.com

Want to give your loved one the gift of watching all of their favourite shows in style? Does your living room need an update and Christmas seems like the perfect time to do it? Then update your binge-watching with his this amazing 50-inch Samsung TV. With amazing clarity and lifelike colours thank to the HDR10+ technology, this is the perfect little number for your living room. Bonus, if you have an Alexa speaker, you can use voice command to change channels and the volume. That's right, you literally do not need to move!

Sonos Beam, £349, Sonos

With brilliant reviews, an easy set up and seriously impressive sound, the Sonos Beam Sound Bar is at the top of our list this year. With both Amazon Alexa and Google Assitant built in, it mean that you never need to use a remote again! You will also be able to connect with other Sonos speakers, so that you can enjoy those Christmas tunes in every room of the house! Of course, there is a Sonos app you can use to play through whichever speakers you like, and the new speaker is so compact that it has amazing volume while not getting in the way! We're obsessed.

Oral-B GENIUS X toothbrush, £120, Boots

Give the gift of a bright smile with Oral-B's smartest toothbrush yet! The brush's AI technology can track where you are actually brushing, and tell you where you need to brush more, via the Oral-B app, handy! You can also travel in style with the toothbrush, which comes with an Art of Brushing travel case. Available in Blush Pink, Midnight Black and Rose Gold, if you know someone who needs to upgrade their toothbrush, now is the time!

Tech21 phone cover, from £29.95, tech21.com

New year, new phone case! Why not go one step further and personalise a cover for your loved one? Tech21 has a range of customised phone protection cases you can choose from, including some very pretty designs made by British YouTube sensation, Emily Canham. Florals, animals or pop art style travel stickers – there are plenty of styles to choose from. For the more minimalist tech user, why not go for the classic initial phone cover?

Mi 9T Pro smartphone, £399, Mi.com

Release your inner gamer this Christmas with the Mi 9T Pro. With dual turbo acceleration, this smartphone is the ultimate gaming phone, with software optimisations, file fragmentation reduction and a system guaranteed to run smoothly! The touchscreen software is also super sensitive and responsive, meaning it's perfect for your favourite phone game. Oh, and it takes an amazing photo too, just in case you have time in-between all of that gameplay!

Tile Sticker, £34.99 for 2, Amazon

Know someone who is always losing their belongings? With the Tile Sticker, they will easily be able to track down that one item they are always misplacing as it will ring if close by. If not, or if it has been stolen, you can log onto the Tile's community and help find that thing you have lost. It is small and waterproof with a three-year battery life, so it will keep your things safe for a long time!