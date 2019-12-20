6 best new films and TV shows on Netflix to watch this week Check out the best new Netflix shows to watch here!

Need some ideas for what to watch over over the festive season? Netflix has some amazing new shows that will be released very soon, so grab a box of Celebrations and a glass of eggnog and take a look at our top picks to see which series, whether it be a drama, comedy or documentary, is up your street!

The Two Popes – Wednesday 20 December

Fresh from a Golden Globe nomination, the film follows Cardinal Bergoglio. Frustrated with the church, Bergoglio requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict. Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict decides to make his harshest critic his future successor, and brings him to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront elements from their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future.

The Witcher – Wednesday 20 December

This much-anticipated series, based on the popular novels, follows Geralt of Rivia. A solitary monster hunter, Geralt struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Lost in Space season two – Tuesday 24 December

The Robinson family are finally back! The synopsis reads: "With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. But they quickly find all is not as it seems."

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch – Tuesday 24 December

Emmy award winning star John Mulaney aims to recapture the magic of that bygone television era when children sang songs about their feelings with celebrity guests with John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch. Speaking about the show, John said: "I'm John Mulaney and I am a 37 year old man. The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8-13 who are more talented than me. In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests like David Byrne, Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal from the movie Zodiac. The result is a collage of Broadway calibre showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier mache volcano. It’s funny, musical, joyous, anxious, and surprisingly profound."

You season two – Thursday 26 December

Your favourite serial killer is back and this time he has another romance planned in Los Angeles – with a woman aptly named Love. But with Candace back in his life promising to stir up trouble, we can only imagine that things aren't quite going to go Joe's way once again.

The Gift – Friday 27 December

The story follows Atiye, a painter who leads the perfect life in Istanbul. However, all of that is about to change. A discovery made in the most ancient temple on Earth, Göbekli Tepe. An archeologist named Erhan, discovers a symbol in the ruins, a symbol that connects Atiye to Göbekli Tepe in a very mysterious way. And now, Atiye will turn her life upside down and spark a quest to discover the secrets of her past, secrets hidden within those ancient ruins. Consider us intrigued.

