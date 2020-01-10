9 best new films and TV shows on Netflix to watch this week Check out the best new Netflix shows to watch here!

Need some ideas for what to watch that will cheer you up over January? Netflix has some amazing new shows that are guaranteed to solve your January Blues. After all, it's far too cold to be going outside anyway! Check out some of the best picks that are being released over the next week here...

Cheer – available now

This new documentary follows a group of competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, and shows the brutal and gruelling training required to make it to the top, as well as focus on the stories of adversity and triumph behind the team members themselves. This six-part series already has people talking, and is most definitely worth your time.

The Good Place - available now

It's back! Following the previous episode, which saw the gang go rogue after 'the Judge' decides to reboot the whole of humanity, the new episode will see just what happens when Chidi has all of his memories restored, and just what our favourite afterlife team will do to save the human race.

Medical Police – available now

This action-packed thriller follows two American physicians stationed at a pediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil unwittingly discover a civilization-threatening virus. Recruited as secret government agents, the pair find themselves in a race against time to find a cure and uncover a dark conspiracy.

READ: Fans shocked by Netflix documentary Don't F*** with Cats – find out more

AJ and the Queen - available now

RuPaul stars as the larger than life but unlucky drag queen Ruby Red, who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990’s van to try and earn back her stolen savings. When she is teamed up with AJ, a ten-year-old orphan, the pair make find out more about family, friendship, love, and loss. The synopsis reads: "Together they help each other navigate the heartbreaking past, the challenging present and a hopeful future as Ruby and AJ travel the USA searching for a little happiness and the very best breakfast waffle."

READ: 37 TV shows to get excited about in 2020

The Healing Powers of Dude – Monday 13 January

Noah Ferris, 11, struggles with an anxiety disorder that can make the simplest everyday activities feel like he's drowning. Enter Dude, Noah's high-energy emotional support dog. As Noah decides go to middle school for the first time, Dude helps him navigated life. The synopsis reads: "If this unlikely pair can find a way to overcome their differences and work together, they may just survive everything from wisecracking pre-teens to a cat-obsessed school principal and make it through the school year."

Grace and Frankie season six – Wednesday 15 January

Fans adore Grace and Franke, and for good reason! The series follows the trials and tribulations of two women whose lives are suddenly turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Forming an unlikely friendship to face an uncertain future together, Grace and Frankie get up to all sorts of misadventures. Tune in to find out what they get up to next!

Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez – Wednesday 15 January

This documentary will look at Aaron Hernandez, a NFL player who murdered Odin Lloyd, a man dating his fiancée's sister, and will explore what led him to commit the crime, as well as cover his shocking death by suicide aged just 27. Aaron was a professional American footballer who played for the Patriots from 2010 and was considered to be of the league's most talented players. However, he was arrested for the murder of Odin in 2013 and found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015. During this time, he was also indicted for a double homicide which took place in 2012. Following his death, it was discovered that Aaron suffered from severe chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease which is caused by head injuries. Symptoms for CTE include mood swings, anger and behavioural problems.

Ares – Friday 17 January

The synopsis reads: "The eight episode psychological horror series enters the world of Ares, a secret student society in the heart of Amsterdam where best friends Rosa and Jacob surrender to a world of wealth and power. But slowly they start to realize they’ve entered a demonic place, built on secrets from The Netherlands’ past. A place where true power comes at a terrible price."

Sex Education season two – Friday 17 January

A surprise hit, Sex Education is returning to Netflix for a much-anticipated season two. The show follows Otis, a socially awkward high school student who discovers that he is brilliant at giving sex advice after subconsciously learning it from his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season two, Otis is trying to make things work with his new girlfriend, Ola, while Maeve deals with life after leaving high school.