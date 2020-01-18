The Masked Singer: who are the remaining contestants? Theories, clues and more Three celebrities have already been unmasked…

The Masked Singer has become addictive new Saturday night TV viewing – we've never seen anything like it! Over the course of the series, celebrities who are disguised in elaborate costumes perform a song of their choice while giving viewers at home and the judges clues about their real identity. So far, three celebs have been unmasked: Patsy Palmer, who was dressed as a Butterfly, Alan Johnson, who was disguised as a Pharaoh, and Justin Hawkins, who was the weirdly attractive Chameleon. But who are the remaining nine celebrities hiding behind the spectacular costumes? Keep reading to find out who they could be…

Who is Daisy?

The singing sunflower was nearly unmasked in episode two but managed to survive the sing-off against Monster. Daisy performed The Weeknd's hit Can't Feel My Face and shared some cryptic clues about their identity. "I like to relax by fishing," was one clue and another was: "My real name is based upon the seeds I grew from".

Some fans have guessed that it could possibly be actress Lindsay Lohan based on Daisy's American accent. Lindsay was a judge on the Australian version of the show, which has led fans to believe she would happily take part on the UK series. Other guesses have included Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, who didn't help the rumours when she said on Heart Breakfast: "I mean I’ve had a crazy busy schedule lately – I love a costume. I mean you know I do like to have a little dress up."

Who is Duck?

Duck has almost been unmasked twice but managed to survive each time. From the clues, it appears Duck could be quite a big star after they said: "850,000 people once sang happy birthday to me, and I once sang happy birthday to a legend." Whoever Duck is, they have a flair for languages after revealing they speak German and Italian. But while some guesses have included pop stars like Mel C from the Spice Girls, Duck could actually be a sporting legend after they said in one of their clues: "I’ve always been sporty and I like to push myself."

Thanks to that clue, viewers at home are convinced Duck could be Dame Kelly Holmes. Kelly is an accomplished athlete who won gold medals in Athens in 2004. Another guess is Denise Lewis, a former heptathlete who competed in track and field events, which featured in Duck's very first introductory video on the show.

Who is Fox?

Fox has only appeared in one show so far and found herself in the sing-off, which she won. The clues to her identity have included someone who is "street smart" and a bit of a "party animal". Fox also revealed that she can be found in the East End – although they split their time between town and country – and she is a teapot enthusiast, having been collecting them for 30 years!

Viewers at home are convinced Fox is Denise Van Outen. The former Big Breakfast presenter once appeared in EastEnders, and an old tweet from 2011 has resurfaced where Denise tweeted that she loved to collect teapots!

Who is Hedgehog?

The Hedgehog has performed twice so far but found themselves in the sing-off during episode one. The clues shared have hinted that Hedgehog is already a performer as his "natural habitat" is the stage. "I once had a job that meant I died at 8.30 every night," he revealed, while visual clues in episode three suggested a connection with musicals like Phantom of the Opera, Cats and Hairspray.

Viewers at home believe Hedgehog could be West End stars Michael Ball or Alfie Boe, who have appeared in Les Miserables. Other guesses include comedian Jason Manford, however, he denied this on Friday during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, and 2007 X Factor star Rhydian Roberts.

Who is Monster?

Monster has only appeared in episode two so far and found themselves in the bottom after losing the sing-off. But this could be a huge star after he gave clues that claimed he has "feasted on a lot of awards" and has "come to the UK" from elsewhere. Monster also revealed that his hero is Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley. This was enough to convince viewers that he is American singer Cee-Lo Green, who once admitted that he was heavily influenced by 80s British music.

Cee-Lo told The Guardian: "So many of the bands that influenced me growing up were English, even if I didn't realise it. English pop ruled the world in the 80s!" Of the tracks that have stayed with him throughout his life, he added: "A Flock of Seagulls, Culture Club, Duran Duran…" Other guesses include Roman Kemp and Chris Eubank.

Who is Octopus?

So far, Octopus has only performed once and defeated Daisy when the pair went head-to-head during the first round of the competition. Octopus gave clues that suggested she could be a model as she said that despite all her arms, she’s "equally leggy" and has spent time on the catwalk. She also revealed that she "loves weight training".

Celebrities believed to be the Octopus include Dancing On Ice star and former model Caprice, and Ashley Roberts once again. One fan tweeted: "Ashley was in the Waitress musical = weight training? Cat walk! Pussycat! Ashley is the Octopus!!!"

Who is Queen Bee?

Queen Bee caused quite the stir after she performed on the first show with her rendition of Sia's Alive going down a treat with viewers and the judges. Describing herself as "no longer a princess" and a "queen", the secret celebrity admitted she started her career "quite young". In episode three, she revealed that she was a "lawmaker" and had a background in activism.

Nicola Roberts and Charlotte Church have been the most popular guesses for her identity, but the latter has hit back at claims it's her under the mask. Taking to Twitter, Charlotte wrote: "I'm definitely not the bee, repeat NOT the bee." She also shared a clip of herself singing live, adding: "This is my voice singing live folks. NOTHING LIKE THE BEE. I've spent my Saturday night on my hands and knees scrubbing my kitchen floor like a 1950s housewife on purple hearts!"

Who is Tree?

Tree has dropped some major hints alluding to him being a professional football player. He revealed he has "played in front of big crowds before" and while he may not be "pitch perfect" he will give the competition his "best shot" because his "goal" is to win.

Guesses so far include Jamie Redknapp and Peter Crouch, however, both have since denied their involvement in the show. Jamie appeared on Good Morning Britain, joking that he is "more of a rapper" before confirming: "No, I am not a tree." While Peter tweeted: "I can confirm I am not a singing tree."

Who is Unicorn?

Unicorn could be another huge star after they revealed: "When I was a child, I used to go on holiday on a private plane." In a later episode, they added that they grew up on an island before heading to the bright lights. Viewers are convinced that Unicorn is John Barrowman, with one tweeting: "I am so convinced that the unicorn on the masked singer is John Barrowman and if it’s not I’m gone cry."

Other viewers though seem to think that the celeb hiding under the mask is Glee star and former Celebrity X Factor contestant Kevin McHale. One person wrote on Twitter: "Okay but anyone else watching the masked singer UK think Kevin McHale is the unicorn because I am CONVINCED." Other guesses include Louie Spence and Adam Lambert.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV on Saturday at 7pm.

