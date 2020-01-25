The Masked Singer: 5 secrets about the show you won't know The show has many a secret up its sleeve

It's the most talked about TV show around at the moment, and The Masked Singer will be unmasking another celebrity name on Saturday night, adding to the list of those already revealed. There's little known about the ITV programme due its locked-down nature, but here are a few bits of trivia that you may not know…

WATCH: Davina McCall's top tips for taking care of YOU

The masked singers have a time limit in their costumes

Some of the costumes certainly don't look easy to move around in, so it's no wonder that the producers have given a time limit for the celebrities to wear them. After taking inspiration from Disney, producers Derek McLean and Daniel Nettleton decided that each celebrity could only wear their costume for a maximum of 20 minutes at a time to prevent them from becoming overwhelmed.

"We took inspiration from Disney. That's how long Minnie and Mickey Mouse can be in their costumes before going doolally," they said. "We ended up being quite strict about it. You don't want celebrities in costumes going crazy all over the place."

MORE: The Masked Singer: who are the remaining contestants? Theories, clues and more

Queen Bee has been suffering from claustrophobia in their costume

The masked singers are given code names

If you're familiar with the programme, then you'll know it's incredibly dedicated to keeping the secrecy of the masked singers. While this sounds like a logistical nightmare, the producers and team running the show are experts at keeping the identities hidden and when it comes to filming, they've got ways around it. Each celebrity in a mask is given a code name – clever!

Former Labour Party MP Alan Johnson, who was unmasked from the Pharaoh costume a couple of weeks ago, was referred to as "Stamp", perhaps a nod to his old job as a postman. Former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, who was Butterfly, was "Square", while Justin Hawkins, who fronts rock band The Darkness and was dressed as the "fanciable" Chameleon, was referred to as "Light."

Who's going to be unmasked next?

The masked singers' contracts were extremely strict

Given the secrecy of the show, the celebrities themselves have to be trusted to keep the secret as well. To the extent that they all had to sign contracts, outlining that they couldn't reveal their identity to anyone – not even family. However, each celebrity was allowed to have one person accompany them, but they had to be disguised also.

The producers revealed: "It was written into their contracts that they couldn't tell anyone, even their families, what was going on. In the end they were as worried about their secret getting out as we were." Now that's dedication!

MORE: Love Island's Ollie Williams reunites with stunning girlfriend after quitting the show - see their cute picture

Viewers and judges are yet to guess the correct celebrities

There have been MANY names thrown out into the atmosphere as guesses for the remaining masked singers' identities. But, according to the producers, none of the names that viewers or the panellists have guessed have been accurate so far. Producers, Derek and Daniel, insisted that although the guesses were good, they weren't quite right. "We obviously know who is under the masks but we still often think, 'Oh, that's a really good guess', which is hilarious." They continued: "But some of the guesses have also made us think, 'They would be a great person to have on board [in the future]', so you never know, some of those guesses might become reality."

The panellists are yet to guess correctly

Some of the masked singers found the costumes challenging

Despite the time limit they were given, some of the celebrities have admitted that wearing the costumes has been a real challenge. The producers explained how Queen Bee was previously suffering with claustrophobia while dressed in their costume, and also explained how for Justin Hawkins (Chameleon), the singer found it difficult to sing in his costume. "Justin really struggled with his mask at first," explained Daniel, adding: "Because he's used to moving the microphone while he’s singing and he wasn’t able to do that. But now he keeps calling me, trying to get hold of the mask because he really wants to keep it." We cannot wait to see who's revealed next!

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday, 7pm on ITV

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.