﻿
Jon Snow at BAFTAs

TV presenter Jon Snow in isolation over coronavirus fears 

Jon Snow confirmed that he and his cameraman haven't experienced symptoms

Emmy Griffiths

Channel 4 has confirmed that Jon Snow in currently in self-imposed isolation after returning to the UK from Iran, as per the Department of Health guidelines. The news presenter opened up about how he is doing in a video interview on Channel 4 News, and confirmed that luckily neither he or his colleagues, who are also in isolation, appear to have been affected. He said: "I'm in self-isolation as a result of having been to Iran for the last four/five days. I'm not really supposed to congregate with any crowds or go anywhere where there may be people, so that means I'm sitting at home. For two weeks." 

 

WATCH: Jon Snow opened up about being in isolation

The 72-year-old continued: "I woke up this morning feeling rather tired but that was from the trip. We weren't actually anywhere near where the main virus outbreak has occurred. I've been doing things I needed to catch up on, having been in Iran, and I haven't really had time to work out how I'm going to handle this. I must admit I'm not very good with my own company, I'm a very gregarious character, that's why I like working at Channel 4 News, it's a big, happy... mostly happy team. It will be very, very strange."

READ: Gwyneth Paltrow shares fears for Coronavirus as she wears mask on plane

jon-1

Jon is in isolation after travelling back to the UK from Iran

Channel 4's Twitter account confirmed that Jon was in Iran to cover the elections, adding: "None of the team are currently showing any symptoms of COVID-19 but the official advice is to self-isolate regardless." Fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "I hope you don’t have it, keep well @jonsnowc4," while another added: "Sound and sensible thing to do, luckily they can afford to do so, others not so much. Hope they are fine though." 

READ: Harrison Ford reveals marriage secrets as he opens up about relationship with wife Calista Flockhart

More on:

More about news

More news