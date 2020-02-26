TV presenter Jon Snow in isolation over coronavirus fears 

Channel 4 has confirmed that Jon Snow in currently in self-imposed isolation after returning to the UK from Iran, as per the Department of Health guidelines. The news presenter opened up about how he is doing in a video interview on Channel 4 News, and confirmed that luckily neither he or his colleagues, who are also in isolation, appear to have been affected. He said: "I'm in self-isolation as a result of having been to Iran for the last four/five days. I'm not really supposed to congregate with any crowds or go anywhere where there may be people, so that means I'm sitting at home. For two weeks."

The 72-year-old continued: "I woke up this morning feeling rather tired but that was from the trip. We weren't actually anywhere near where the main virus outbreak has occurred. I've been doing things I needed to catch up on, having been in Iran, and I haven't really had time to work out how I'm going to handle this. I must admit I'm not very good with my own company, I'm a very gregarious character, that's why I like working at Channel 4 News, it's a big, happy... mostly happy team. It will be very, very strange."

Jon is in isolation after travelling back to the UK from Iran

Channel 4's Twitter account confirmed that Jon was in Iran to cover the elections, adding: "None of the team are currently showing any symptoms of COVID-19 but the official advice is to self-isolate regardless." Fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "I hope you don’t have it, keep well @jonsnowc4," while another added: "Sound and sensible thing to do, luckily they can afford to do so, others not so much. Hope they are fine though."

