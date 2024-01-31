Michelle Keegan fans delighted as hit show renewed for season two

Who is ready for more Michelle Keegan on our screens?! It has been confirmed that the Brassic star’s hit show from 2023 will be making a comeback, and we couldn’t be more excited to tune in.

The BBC has revealed that Michelle’s drama Ten Pound Poms will return for another instalment, and the Fool Me Once actress will be joined by fellow cast mates Faye Marsay and Warren Brown for their continued adventures in Australia.

The new synopsis reads: “After a challenging first year in Australia, the new series will follow nurse Kate Thorne and the Roberts family into 1957 on their adventure down under, as they are determined to make this new country everything they hoped it would be for a fresh start. Will Kate, Terry and Annie finally get a slice of the Australian dream they were promised?”

The show will also welcome several new cast members in the shape of the Skinner family, “fresh off the boat from Ireland and the unscrupulous land-lord Benny Bates”.

The first season was a big hit for BCB, with 7.7 million viewers after 28-days. For those unacquainted with the show, it follows a group of Brits who leave post-war Britain for new lives in Australia. The show is set to begin filming in mid-February in Australia.

Speaking about the show, writer Danny Brocklehurst said: “The positive viewer response to Ten Pound Poms was a true delight. We tapped into a little-known part of our recent history and told stories which reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip.

TI couldn't be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC, Stan and Eleven to continue our characters' adventure down under.”

BBC’s director of drama Lindsay Salt added: “We’re delighted to take BBC viewers back to Australia for more sunshine with Ten Pound Poms series two. With Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay and Warren Brown returning to lead the cast, and some fantastic new characters and stories from the brilliant Danny Brocklehurst, there’s so much more for our ‘Poms’ to discover Down Under.”

Filming will once again take Michelle from her Essex home, but she has previously opened up about her work ethic while filming Fool Me Once, telling HELLO! and other reporters: “I loved it, it was very intense and there were long days. But like Joanna [Lumley] said, that's the reason why you're in this job, you’re in this industry. If something like this book grips you, you don't mind! I thoroughly enjoyed it from start to finish. To be part of it, I just felt very lucky, I loved it!"

She continued: "It is a cliche thing to say but you almost become a family and I think every actor says that in any production but this one especially for me was like a family. I was coming in every morning, getting greeted by people I’ve been seeing for months."