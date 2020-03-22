The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending Mother's Day in Canada with their ten-month-old son Archie. And although Meghan will be marking the occasion on Sunday 10 May – the date the annual holiday is celebrated in America and Canada - the former Suits actress shared a poignant post with her fans in the UK. Meghan posted a graphic of different names for female caregivers, reading: "Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan. Thank you. [Red heart emoji]."

The post's caption read: "No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever. Thank you [heart emoji]." Fans adored Meghan's message, with one writing: "Happy Mother's Day Meghan!!!" Others added: "Perfect," and: "Awwwwwwww." Meghan wasn't the only member of the royal family to mark Mother's Day on social media.

VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release new photo of baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a number of never-before-seen photos on the Kensington Royal Instagram account to mark the special occasion. These included a photo of Prince William and Kate outside in Norfolk with Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their backs and another of Princess Diana with William and Prince Harry as children. A picture of Carole Middleton with Kate as a baby also featured, as did a photo of a handmade Mother's Day card that George had made his mum. In the caption of the post, the royal couple wrote: "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day."

Meghan Markle is a doting mum to ten-month-old Archie

Prince Charles, meanwhile, shared a lovely black-and-white photo of himself as a little boy with the Queen, which was shared on Clarence House's Instagram page. The caption read: "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day, particularly in a year when families may not be able to be together. A young Prince Charles plays in the Clarence House garden with his mother, Princess Elizabeth, in 1950." On the Royal Family's Instagram page, the Queen posted a picture of herself and her mum, Queen Elizabeth, which was taken in 1951. "Mothering Sunday is a chance to thank and celebrate all mothers and caregivers, wherever they may be. Today may be a different and difficult day for those who would usually plan to spend time with their mothers, as we adapt to the necessary changes and disruption to our normal routine and regular patterns of life. But for all Mums everywhere, we are thinking of you, and wish you all a very special #mothersday," she wrote alongside the image.

Just like everyone else around the world right now, the royal family will be unable to see their loved ones in person on Mother's Day, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It has been advised that instead, families communicate through Skype, rather than risk spreading the life-threatening disease.

