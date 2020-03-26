Outlander author Diana Gabaldon has surprised fans by complaining about the TV show adaptation's latest episode on Twitter. Despite reassuring viewers that she very much enjoyed episode six on the whole, she expressed her disappointment at a love scene between Jamie and Claire - and complained about the writing and the set.

Diana spoke to fans on Twitter about the scene

After a fan asked her what she thought of it, she replied: "Bad dialogue, bad direction, bad lighting, awkward set. Actors did their level best with what they were given to work with." While some viewers agreed, with one writing: "The stables scene was such a disappointment...what has happened to their chemistry? Everything looked so forced and unnatural," others were surprised by her honestly with one saying they'd never known her to be critical before.

READ: Outlander star reveals major plot line she didn't want to happen

Diana replied: "Would y'all trust me when I say it's good, if I don't admit when it's noticeably not?" Speaking about the writing on the show on a whole, she continued: "I think the writing this season is very good. Just that particular scene didn't come off well - and I wouldn't have commented on it, even so, had it not been a scene people were particularly waiting for. It's what - about 45 seconds?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Outlander season five trailer

READ: Outlander star teases major season five death

She continued: "Actually, I said something only because someone asked me directly--and because I'd seen the same opinion/questions pretty frequently expressed today." The author then concluded: "Let us keep a little perspective here. I didn't like one particular 45-second scene. The rest of the Jamie/Claire storyline through the episode (before and after the sex scene) were excellent, as was a lot more of the episode."