Who is Dr Hilary Jones's wife and how long have they been married? The ITV star is happily married to Dee Thresher

Dr Hilary Jones has been gracing the sofas of the nation's favourite ITV morning shows for more than 30 years now, and has become a welcome and reassuring face in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. But how much do you really know about the dashing doctor? We take a closer look at Hilary, and in particular his marriage to third wife, Dee Thresher…

Dr Hilary Jones and his wife Dee Thresher

The beginning

Hilary and fitness expert Dee met when they worked together on GMTV's Bikini Diet segment back in 2008. At the time, Hilary was married to his second wife, and their relationship remained platonic until sometime later. Dee previously recalled: "I was the GMTV fitness expert helping people get in shape for summer and he was the doctor giving health advice. We were filming in Spain and really got on. A year later we were both at a friend's wedding, re-connected and we've been together ever since."

MORE: Inside Lorraine Kelly's super-stylish Buckinghamshire family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning star Ruth Langsford: A Look At Her Career

The couple keep their relationship out of the spotlight, although Dee is no stranger to the world of celebrity. As a personal trainer, she helped design the workouts featured in many stars’ workout DVDs, including the likes of Natalie Cassidy, Charlie Brooks and Letitia Dean.

Marriage

Dr Hilary was previously married to Anne Marie Vives, from 1977 to 1987, and together, they welcomed two sons Tristan and Sebastian. His second marriage to Sarah Harvey lasted for 18 years, from 1990 until 2009. They are the proud parents of twins Samantha and Rupert, and son Dylan. The TV star went on to tie the knot with Dee in 2016. Speaking about her husband, Cyprus-born Dee said: "Of course I think he's very attractive and he's such a lovely man. He is charming and caring. I admit I tease him about it. He just rolls his eyes and gets straight back to work."

MORE: Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard is learning a surprising new skill with his sons during lockdown! VIDEO

Dr Hilary with second wife Sarah Harvey and their twins, Samantha and Rupert

Children

Between them, Hilary and Dee have eight children and at least three grandchildren. "It's lovely being a grandparent, I'm sure we'll have more," the doctor remarked in 2019.

MORE: This Morning responds to concerns about Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

The happy couple live together in Kent

Home life

Hilary and Dee live in a "quirky" old house together in Kent with their springer spaniel dog Harley. "It's just old and nothing's in a straight line, and nothing's level," Hilary previously said. "It's a nightmare for decorating, but we just love the house." And because they both work, chores are shared between them. "I'm pretty good at maintenance, I've always got a project on," he added. "Dee does all the cooking though because I don't really go in the kitchen! She's Cypriot and cooks some wonderful dishes."