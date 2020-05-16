Inside Ant McPartlin's love life: from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong to girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant McPartlin is best-known and loved for appearing alongside Declan Donnelly to present some of our favourite shows like Britain's Got Talent and Saturday Night Takeaway. But away from TV, Ant can be found at home with his partner Anne-Marie Corbett and their beloved pooches. Prior to his current relationship, however, Ant had a tricky time with love as his 11 year marriage ended in divorce. Here's the story of his love life...

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong

Ant met Lisa back in 1994. At the time, Ant was best-known for his PJ and Duncan fame and Lisa was a singer in the band Deuce. The two met at a concert where they were both performing and began a relationship almost straight away. After dating for eleven years, Ant popped the question on holiday in 2005. Their wedding, attended by family, friends and famous faces, took place the following year in Taplow, Buckinghamshire.

Ant and ex-wife Lisa on their wedding day in 2006

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong divorce

In January 2018, a shock statement was issued by a representative explaining that Ant and his wife of eleven years Lisa Armstrong were separating. It read: "In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after eleven years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin." In April this year, two years after the separation announcement, news broke that their divorce was finalised. Lisa was granted the divorce from the TV presenter on the grounds of adultery and because he was "intolerable to live with".

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett

Shortly after Ant and Lisa separated in early 2018, Ant's former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett was pictured outside Ant's house taking the bins out and handing him a packed lunch. The news then broke in June that Ant and his former PA had struck up their relationship following a break from his career after his drink-driving conviction. Ex-wife Lisa tweeted shortly after the relationship was revealed: "Thanks babe and to think she was MY friend!! xx" The 43-year-old also responded to a question that hoped the makeup artist had found out about the relationship before the media broke the story: "Nope. Just how you girls did."

Ant with current partner Anne-Marie pictured last year

Ant moved in with his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett in 2018 and the couple bought a £6 million mansion in Wimbledon. A year later, Ant explained to The Sun that neither were looking for love, following the breakdown of their relationships: "We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship. But there we were like 'This felt so good, why deny it.'" Anne-Marie has two children from a previous relationship, and now the couple are also proud owners of two MaltiPoos, Milo and Bumble.

