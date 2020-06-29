GMB's Piers Morgan reveals reason he was bedridden for two days during heatwave The star revealed to his colleagues that he had suffered from heat exhaustion

Piers Morgan was back on Good Morning Britain on Monday looking as good as ever, but things were completely different for the TV star over the weekend, he has now revealed.

Talking to his co-star Susanna Reid, he confessed he suffered from heat exhaustion last Friday after playing golf, which left him bedridden for two days.

Piers Morgan spoke about his illness with he GMB colleagues

Talking about his symptoms with Dr Hilary, the 55-year-old said: "Doc, it was hot last week, heat exhaustion is actually quite unpleasant, I've discovered."

"Very unpleasant," agreed Hilary, before revealing the symptoms associated with the illness: "Headaches, dehydration, not being able to sweat..."

Piers then revealed how he overcame his exhaustion: "Very tired... I just slept it off, and a lot of fluids. I am taking dioralyte."

Piers' brief sickness spell thankfully didn't put a dampener on his tenth wedding anniversary to wife Celia Walden, which fell on Wednesday of last week.

Piers and his wife Celia marked their tenth wedding anniversary last week

To mark the special occasion, the presenter shared a stunning photo of the pair taken on the big day. The image shows Piers and Celia strolling through the grounds of their venue, St Mary's Church in Swinsbrook, after their ceremony, before heading to their reception via a vintage Rolls Royce at a nearby pub. Piers captioned the post, "10 years ago today. I made an honest woman of Celia. And her lawyers hoped it would never last! Happy anniversary to my considerably better half."

On their eighth wedding anniversary in 2018, Piers shared another throwback photo from their big day, writing, "'My most brilliant achievement was my ability to persuade my wife to marry me' – Sir Winston Churchill. I concur with that sentiment, succeeding in that achievement 8 years ago today."