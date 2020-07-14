Heartbeat may not have premiered any new episodes for nearly ten years, but re-watching the old series never gets old for the fans. Viewers are no doubt loving seeing the old familiar faces from the show while watching reruns on ITV3, from the likes of Nick Berry, Jason Durr and William Simons – who have been regular stars on the programme for many years.

William was in the cast of Heartbeat for its entire run

William, who played PC Alf Ventress, was a much-loved character who was a staple part of the show for the entire 18-series run. But sadly, the actor died last year. Find out what happened here…

William Simons on Heartbeat

William was a Welsh actor who was best known for his role in the police drama playing PC Alf. His character was an old-timer who was known for extensive knowledge on the local area and neighbourhood. Alf was the longest serving officer for much of the drama, often in a role as acting sergeant when Blaketon, Craddock and Merton were absent. William began acting a small child and had a number of roles in films such as No Place for Jennifer and West of Zanzibar.

William with his wife Janine in 2008

After a short break from acting, he started up again later on in life, before landing his long-running stint on Heartbeat. William and his Heartbeat co-star Derek Fowlds, who also sadly passed away in recent times, were the only main cast to appear on the programme for the duration of its nearly 20 year run – making them both household names. William married his wife Janie in 1968 and they were together for over 30 years before her sad passing in 2002. He then married his second wife, Jackie, in 2007.

What else was William Simons known for?

As well as his tenure on the ITV show, William also appeared in other well-known TV shows such as Crown Court, Coronation Street, Auf Wiedersehen Pet, The Darling Buds of May and Casualty. His film credits include The Women in Black, Mystery Submarine and Pope John Paul II.

The actor played PC Alf Ventress in the drama series

How did William Simons die?

In June 2019, it was announced that the actor had passed away at the age of 79. Although the cause of his death is not known, his agent confirmed the news in a statement. "I confirm the extremely sad news that the actor William Simons has passed away," the statement read. "He was a wonderful, kind, warm, witty, lovely human being and anyone who ever worked with him or knew him will be devastated."

