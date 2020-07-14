All you need to know about Rupert Murdoch's love life BBC is airing new documentary Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty on Tuesday

As one of the most famous families in the world, it's unsurprising that the Murdochs have been the centre of many books, articles and documentaries. The latest documentary, The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty, is a three-part series airing on BBC Two on Tuesday evening, delving deeper into the professional lives of Rupert Murdoch and his family, and the media conglomerate he has created over his 60-year-plus career.

Rupert Murdoch has been married four times in his life

But while many know a lot about his work, some may be less familiar about his personal life. Intrigued to know more? We've done some investigating. Here's all you need to know about Rupert Murdoch's love life and four marriages…

Rupert Murdoch's first wife Patricia Booker

Rupert married Australian shop assistant Patricia Booker in 1956 and together they had one child together, Prudence, born two years later. After 11 years of marriage, the couple divorced in 1967.

Rupert Murdoch's second wife Anna Maria Torv

The same year Rupert's divorce to Patricia was finalised, he married his second wife Anna Maria Torv, with whom he had his longest-lasting union. The couple had three children together, Elisabeth (born in 1968), Lachlan (born in 1971) and James (born in 1972), who have all gone on to carve successful careers in the media industry, including working for Murdoch's companies like News International and Sky. The marriage wasn't to last, however, and they divorced in 1999. Anna Maria reportedly received a settlement pay-out of 1.2 billion dollars in assets.

Rupert and Anna-Maria were married for over thirty years

Rupert Murdoch's third wife Wendi Deng

Just 17 days after his divorce to Anna Maria was finalised in June 1999, Rupert married his third wife Wendi Deng. Rupert was 68 years old at the time, with wife Wendi aged 30. Wendi was a recent Yale graduate who was working for Rupert's company Star TV at that time.

Rupert and Wendi were married for 14 years

The couple had two children together during their fourteen-year marriage, Grace (born in 2001) and Chloe (born in 2003). In 2013, it was announced that the media tycoon had filed for divorce from his third wife. It was reported at the time that Rupert had apparent suspicions of an affair between former Prime Minister Tony Blair and Wendi – though this was never confirmed.

Rupert Murdoch's marriage to Jerry Hall

The global billionaire has since found love again, this time with former supermodel and ex-wife of Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger, Jerry Hall. In January 2016, it was announced in The Times newspaper that the two had got engaged and three months later the pair tied the knot. The couple's gorgeous wedding day was featured in an exclusive 13-page spread in HELLO! magazine.

Rupert married former model Jerry Hall in 2016

Jerry, who was 59 at the time, and Rupert, who was 84 at the time, were officially married in a private ceremony at Spencer House on 4 March, and the following day hosted a star-studded blessing in St Bride's Church on Fleet Street, London – known as the 'spiritual home of the media'. Rupert and Jerry's ten children from their previous relationships also featured in the pages of HELLO! magazine. Some sweet snaps showed Rupert's daughters Chloe and Grace - by his former wife Wendi Deng - enjoying their role as flower girls. Rupert's eldest daughters Prudence and Elisabeth acted as bridesmaids.

