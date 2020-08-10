Strictly Come Dancing rumoured 2020 contestants - watch 

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed it will be back following the lockdown, and while this might mean making some adjustments so that the series can go ahead safely, they will always need a line-up of famous faces to take part! Watch our video to see the rumoured contestants for the upcoming series so far...

READ: Viewers are loving BBC's A Suitable Boy series more than the novel

Jamie Laing, who had to drop out of the show back in 2019 after scoring an injury during the opening dance, also recently revealed that he had been waiting for the call to come back! Chatting on This Morning, he said: "I'll sit by my phone and wait. I think with that amazing show, Strictly, so many people want to do it." So who would you most like to see put on their dancing shoes? Jamie? Lorraine Kelly? Whichever celebs sign up, we're sure that it will be an unforgettable year!