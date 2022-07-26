Strictly's Janette Manrara rocks denim mini dress in sweet tribute at Flackstock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec attended Flackstock Festival on Monday in celebration of Caroline Flack's life. Did you spot Janette's mini dress?

Arriving in the Reading sunshine with celebrities including Louise Redknapp, Pixie Lott, Kimberly Wyatt, and Natalie Imbruglia, the Strictly star looked picture perfect in her light denim puff-sleeved mini dress. Janette's matching denim belt nipped the dress in at the waist which looked wonderful.

WATCH: Strictly's Janette and Aljaz explore backstage and dance at Flackstock

The It Takes Two presenter styled her dress with chunky black platform ankle boots and a matching backpack. She chose a glowing bronze makeup look that completed her festival-ready look.

Janette's fab denim mini made us do a double take

We did a double take when we saw this gorgeous mini dress as it is so similar to the denim mini dresses rocked by the late Caroline Flack to whom the entire Flackstock Festival is dedicated.

Our two favourite denim minis that Caroline loved

Celebrities came out in full force to support the Flackstock charitable initiative and there was an eclectic mix of cheerfully bright mini dresses on everyone from Pixie Lott to Natalie Imbruglia and Heart Radio star Ashley Roberts.

Pixie's colourful performance at Flackstock Festival

If you love Janette's versatile mini dress you can get the look from M&S and New Look.

Denim button skater dress, £69, M&S

Tie waist denim dress, £27.99, New Look

Not to be outdone by the ladies, Aljaz brightened up his ensemble with a pair of bright red trainers and a jacket featuring red and blue detailing which complemented Janette's look nicely. The pair later took to the stage to perform some impressive Strictly Come Dancing moves for the crowds.

Newlyweds Janette and Aljaz coordinate

Janette, 38, and Aljaz, 32, got married on 15 July five years ago and that was only the beginning of their epic triple wedding extravaganza! After exchanging vows in front of their fellow Strictly stars Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones, Anton du Beke, and more, they went on to have another two ceremonies.

The couple exchanged vows in Slovenia and Miami, Florida over the course of three weeks. Chatting exclusively to HELLO! recently, bride-to-be Gemma Atkinson shared that Janette and Aljaz have since urged her: "Just do the one wedding!"

