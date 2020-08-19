Call the Midwife Christmas special confirmed Are you excited to be heading back to Poplar?

Boil some water and fetch the clean towels – Call the Midwife is headed back to our screens! The hit BBC show will be making a return at Christmas, with the show's producers confirming that the cast and crew have now begun filming series ten as well as a one-off 90-minute episode that will air on Christmas Day.

The producers have also given viewers some hints as to what we can expect from the episode. In a press release, they said: "This year’s Christmas Special is set in December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan.

Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift. "Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane."

The show's creator Heidi Thomas told RadioTimes.com back in April that the Christmas special was an "absolute priority," but it wasn't clear when or how filming would take place amid the pandemic.

The show is hugely popular with viewers and critics

Following the easing of lockdown restrictions, several backstage changes have occurred in order to make the sets as safe as possible, including the use of face masks behind the scenes and a designated COVID-19 supervisor. The delay in filming also means that series 10, which airs in 2021, will have one fewer episode.

Heidi Thomas said: "Everyone is overjoyed to be whisking the dust sheets off Nonnatus House and getting back to filming after lockdown. It is a particular thrill to be able to deliver the Christmas Special on time, just as we promised at the start of the pandemic.

"We are very much a family at Call the Midwife, and like families everywhere, we have missed each other. We will now be putting more love and energy into our work than ever and can’t wait to share series ten with our fantastic, loyal audience." Christmas isn't that far away, right...?

