Great British Baking Show's Paul Hollywood gives sneak peek inside impressive garden at English home The star bought the home in 2019

Paul Hollywood is used to cooking up a storm in the kitchen but The Great British Baking Show judge could cater a great party in his back garden too.

The TV chef, 54, shared a photo on Instagram over the summer showcasing his amazing pizza oven and in the process gave fans a sneak peek at his lush green garden too.

The outdoor oven was placed on a paved patio beneath a beautiful oak tree and in front of a bedding full of plants.

Paul - who is going through a divorce - didn’t make reference to the garden but captioned the photo: "Pizza duties tonight."

The star bought the farmhouse in 2019 and it is set on over ten acres of land, which is perfect for growing his own produce.

Paul recently revealed he's enjoyed filming the new season of the cooking show - which is called The Great British Bake Off in the UK and launches on Netflix US on Friday - but struggled to stay in shape because he feels like he's constantly eating.

Paul's garden looked lush

"For the first time I put a bit of weight on this year," he told The Sun newspaper. "I wanted to get out more. Normally I’m out on the bike, I’m out doing stuff out and away, but I put a little bit of weight on."

Contestants usually return home during the week and only film at the weekend. But due to the COVID-19 lockdown they spent seven weeks in a bubble at a hotel.

The show has a new presenter

Paul added: "It's really difficult when you’re there because you always start off and you're eating so much stuff.

"We used to have a little gap in between each one. Now we’re not so it felt like you were constantly eating!"

Paul has returned as a judge to the popular baking show alongside Prue Leith, host Noel Fielding, and new co-presenter, Matt Lucas, who has replaced Sandi Toksvig.

