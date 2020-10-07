Neil Jones and Kevin Clifton might have worked on Strictly together in recent years, but it seems their paths first crossed some time ago. This week, Neil claimed that her former co-star previously came between him and his then-dance partner, causing them to ultimately split.

The 38-year-old told the Sun that he used to compete with a dancer named Laura Jane, and that they had performed together at Blackpool Tower when they were junior competitors.

All was well until Laura dropped the bombshell that she was secretly dating Kevin – one of the champion dancers at the event. Soon after, Neil and Laura parted ways.

Neil revealed: "We were in Blackpool Tower as juniors and she is telling me that she has a boyfriend. She said, 'He is one of the champions. He is Kevin Clifton.' I think we broke up then."

Neil was previously married to fellow Strictly star Katya Jones

The pro dancer then added: "And I remember thinking, 'I don't want to dance with her.'"

Neil famously went on to partner Katya Jones – who later became his wife. The couple tied the knot in August 2013, but after six years of marriage announced their separation in August 2019. Neil is now in a relationship with Luisa Eusse.

Neil with his girlfriend Luisa Eusse

Neil confirmed his new romance back in August. When asked by an Instagram follower: "Are you still single?" the Strictly star replied: "Nope."

A few days later he posted his first photo of him and Luisa, which showed the dark-haired beauty leaning against him, with her eyes closed. He simply captioned the snapshot with a heart emoji.

Kevin Clifton and Karen Hauer

Kevin, meanwhile, has been married three times. His first marriage was to a dance partner when he was 20, and he later married pro dancer Clare Craze. Their divorce was finalised in 2013.

The 37-year-old tied the knot with fellow Strictly star Karen Hauer in July 2015. They confirmed their shock split in March 2018. He is now in a relationship with his former celebrity partner, Stacey Dooley.

